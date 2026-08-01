“Only Going to Take Him So Far”– NASCAR Hall of Famer Issues Stern Warning on Carson Hocevar’s Polarizing Cup Series Persona

Throughout its 75-year history, NASCAR has always needed a face to promote the sport and become its next big star. Many drivers have filled that role over the years, and Jeff Gordon was one of them. Recently, he spoke about the need for a new face of the sport. Looking at the current group of drivers, he believes the focus on building profiles beyond racing may be taking away from the sport’s core. He also suggested that Carson Hocevar’s one win may not be enough for him to become the face of NASCAR.

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Jeff Gordon highlighted what Carson Hocevar needs to be taken seriously

Gordon confessed that the current generation of Cup cars makes it hard for a driver to dominate. While it is great to be very talented and have a loyal fan base, drivers do need to win races. That is why Hamlin remains a trusted voice, even if fans are divided on him.

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“You need a lightning-in-a-bottle personality or a strong connection with the fan base, but you also have to back it up by winning on the racetrack. Right now, you have Denny Hamlin”, Said Jeff Gordon on Racin’ With the Boys. “He is doing a great job on the track, and he is not afraid to speak his mind. That naturally creates rivalries and makes people either like or dislike him.”

He has a prominent platform through his podcast, but his long record of race wins and championship contention gives him credibility. Carson Hocevar may have the popularity, but he has only one win to his name. Ultimately, drivers need to talk the talk and walk the walk.

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May 21 2015: Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) on pit road waiting to qualify for the NASCAR Motorsport USA Sprint Cup Series – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord,NC. AUTO: MAY 21 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series – Coca-Cola 600 – Qualifying PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon2015052104600May 21 2015 Sprint Cup Series Driver Jeff Gordon 24 ON Pit Road Waiting to qualify for The Nascar motor aviation USA Sprint Cup Series Coca Cola 600 AT Charlotte Engine Speedway in Concord NC Car May 21 Nascar Sprint Cup Series Coca Cola 600 Qualifying PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

“I want him to be successful, I want him to win more because we need him. We need that. If he’s willing to put himself out there like that… And listen, he was up at the Met Gala, and I think he was in around the Espys. He’s doing all the right things, and NASCAR is helping to get him in the right places.”

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“If he doesn’t have more wins, then it’s only going to take him so far. To me, it’s a combination of the Hamlins, Chase Elliott, Larsons, Hocevars. You’ve got to have a handful of guys that are bringing something unique and special. I think we got a good group, got some good momentum happening right now. I think for Hocevar to really stand out, he’s got to win more.”

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In 2026, Carson Hocevar attended both the ESPY Awards and the Met Gala, helping him gain attention outside NASCAR. The 23-year-old has only one Cup Series win, which came at Talladega Superspeedway, but that victory quickly put him in the spotlight.

He has since appeared on talk shows and at major events, putting him on the path to becoming a household name. Still, becoming NASCAR’s next polarizing star will take more than popularity. Modern racing and aerodynamics have made it much harder for one driver to dominate as stars did in the 1990s, when they could take control of a season and become the clear face of the sport. Hocevar has the personality, but he now needs more wins to build his legacy.

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The Spire Motorsports star is hugely divisive in the NASCAR community

Much like Denny Hamlin, people either love Carson Hocevar or hate him; there is no in-between. The reasons for loving him are his personality, his embracing the legend of Dale Earnhardt, and his aggression on track. With that said, it is that same aggression that has also made some fans dislike him.

A few weeks ago, NASCAR insider Tommy Baldwin Jr criticised Hocevar. On the back of a rough-and-tumble eero 400 at Chicagoland, he labeled Hocevar a ‘f–king lunatic’. During that race, he tangled with Zane Smith very early on, and that pretty much ended both their races.

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The very next week, Hocevar got his own back with a 3rd place finish at the EchoPark Speedway. He followed it up with 13th at North Wilkesboro and 9th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is probably what Jeff Gordon meant by his popularity taking him halfway there. Hocevar’s results have been inconsistent this season, and being at Spire Motorsports doesn’t help matters.

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With that said, is any top NASCAR Cup team going to take a gamble and recruit him, seeing him as their future?