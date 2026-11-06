Ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, an event in which Timmy Hill will be seen driving for Team Reaume, Hill touched on what transpired behind the scenes at his own team that forced him to shut down.

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“For me, in our race team, I only have two guys in the shop. My crew chief, Terry Elmore, and James. We call him Big Jim, our car chief, and myself. And it was just mostly those two. Obviously, I helped out as well. But it’s a very small operation,” elaborated Hill in an interview with Steven Taranto ahead of today’s race.

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Established in 2019, Hill Motorsports was forced to shut down after eight years of competition. The team fielded the No. 56 truck, often being driven by either Timmy or his younger brother and co-owner of the team, Tyler Hill. The team’s best finish came in 2021 when Tyler finished in P2 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“As the season closed, and we approached 2027, it became apparent that it just wasn’t going to work for my family team. It cost us to continue to rise, the amount of work that was on myself and the guys that are in my shop. It just became apparent that it wasn’t going to work out for us,” elaborated the elder Hill.

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The No. 56 entry also held emotional value for the Hill brothers as their father, Jerry Hill, raced with the same number in ARCA and NASCAR Winston Cup Series events during the 1990s. Despite having to part with family legacy, Timmy Hill has all eyes set on his future as driver of the No. 2 truck fielded by Reaume.

“I see a lot of potential with the No. 2 truck and with all the programs that we have here. I think there’s a lot of good that we can do. I think I have a lot to provide as a veteran driver to some of the younger drivers that we have here. So looking ahead, I think it’s a lot of potential. I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” added the 33-year-old.

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Coming into Miami, Timmy Hill seems eager to pursue his future at Team Reaume. Instead of sitting the final race of the season out and starting afresh next year, Hill has decided to jump into the last race of the season with his new team. His reasoning is simple.

“When the season starts, we run a plate race. There’s a road course. Atlanta’s involved. Atlanta’s not a very traditional intermediate. So being able to come here to Miami, I think it gives us a head start on the bulk of our schedule being intermediate tracks. It allows us to figure out, as a driver, what I like,” said Hill, looking ahead to 2027.

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For Team Reaume owner Josh Reaume, a longtime friend of Hill, the collaboration brings not only Hill as a driver, but his operational expertise to the organization.

With the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series finale set to go live today at 7:30 pm ET, it remains to be seen how much of an impact Team Reaume and Hill can make on their first outing together, and most importantly, prepare themselves for next season.