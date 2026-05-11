“Our Thoughts Are With His Family”: NASCAR Issues Condolences as Veteran Owner Passes Away

NASCAR and the world of stock car racing are reeling from the sudden passing of longtime modified team owner and ‘old-school’ driver Steve Mendoza. The sport’s official social media accounts shared a heartfelt statement for the beloved team owner, who achieved tremendous success with drivers like Andy Jankowiak and left a lasting legacy in the stock car racing world.

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“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Mendoza, a dedicated member of the racing community and owner in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Steve’s passion for the sport was evident through his commitment to fielding competitive cars and supporting drivers, including his work with Andy Jankowiak and others throughout his time in the series. He was respected in the garage for his perseverance, his care for his team, and his love of modified racing,” the statement read.

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“Our thoughts are with Steve’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him during this difficult time.”

Mendoza wasn’t just a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner who was in the sport for business. His passion for racing, especially modified stock cars, was clearly visible. He would collaborate with some of the most excellent drivers and provide them with competitive cars to extract the best results.

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“Tommy’s hall of fame career at Riverhead speaks for itself, five Modified championships, 63 wins & counting, plus all his other success there too,” he once said for Tom Rogers Jr., when the duo decided to team up and run the WMT Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200.

This event was to be held at Riverhead, and Mendoza knew having someone like Rogers behind the wheel could help.

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He was also a great friend of Andy Jankowiak. Although the two initially worked together, that partnership soon turned into a long-lasting friendship.

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When Andy Jankowiak dedicated his ARCA victory to NASCAR team owner Steve Mendoza

Jankowiak had worked with Mendoza in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series. Their work translated into a strong friendship between the two drivers, and when Jankowiak made his way to the ARCA Menards Series in a far more competitive car, he did something no one expected.

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Racing at the Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year, Jankowiak found himself engaged in a fierce battle with Cleetus McFarland, who is slowly becoming a household name in NASCAR because of his massive YouTube fanbase.

Heading into the final lap, it seemed that McFarland would finally clinch his maiden ARCA victory, but it was Jankowiak who managed to edge him out and take the checkered flag in dramatic fashion.

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“I’ve had too much help, so many people that help make all of this happen. This has never been more of a team effort standing in Victory Lane at Talladega. What an adventure. This one’s for my best friend, Steve Mendoza. I’m wearing a green bandana for him. I love him so much, and I know he’s home watching,” he said after the race, dedicating his race win to his close friend.

This was an unexpected act of pure dedication to the legendary team owner. Mendoza was beloved among his peers, with his positive energy keeping those around him cheerful. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever.