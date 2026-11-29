Outrage has erupted after a controversial on-track incident threatened to derail Kyle Larson’s return to the Turkey Night Grand Prix. The four-time winner found himself at the center of a heated exchange during the battle near the front, with contact from a fellow USAC competitor triggering a crash that collected multiple cars. What followed was more than just a disappointing result for the NASCAR star. Fans questioned the other driver’s intentions, while a prominent racing personality came to Larson’s defense.

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Kyle Larson’s bid for a fifth Turkey Night Grand Prix victory eventually came to an abrupt end after contact with Gavin Miller sent him spinning during Saturday night’s 98-lap feature at Ventura Raceway. The incident also collected two other drivers, turning what had been a promising run for the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion into a frustrating night.

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Larson started 15th and worked his way through the field. By Lap 67, he had moved past Miller to take second place, putting himself in contention behind race leader Kale Drake. However, the battle took a dramatic turn moments later. Miller made three contacts with the rear of Larson’s car along the backstretch, sending the No. 1K machine spinning to a stop in Turn 3.

With Larson’s car stranded on the track, Daison Pursley and Kevin Thomas Jr. had nowhere to go and crashed into him. All three drivers were effectively out of contention. Larson eventually finished 18th, Pursley 19th, and Thomas 20th. Larson returned to the track after the incident but spun again in Turn 4 on Lap 86 and called it a night.

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The contact immediately drew a strong reaction from fans, many of whom believed Miller had deliberately taken out the NASCAR star.

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“Intentionally wrecked him because he passed you clean what a pu***.” one commenter wrote.

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Another was even more critical of the consequences.

“Not only did he deliberately take out Larson, but he ended up ruining two other cars, Pursley. And KTJ. All because he was impatient. Should’ve been put in the back,” the take read.

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Miller continued racing amid boos from the packed grandstands, and the online response was similarly harsh.

“SOOOOOO glad Gavin Miller didn’t Win! Really Cra*** Dump Move-NOT just racing!” one comment read.

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Another took aim at his reputation, even going after how well-known he was.

“The least know racer out of Pennsylvania – Gavin Miller,” the comment read.

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Miller, however, offered an apology when asked about the contact afterward. He said he had spoken with Larson in the pits and apologized, explaining that they had been racing hard near the front and that “stuff happens.”

He then shifted his attention to thanking his team and expressing appreciation for the opportunity to compete in the event.

That response did little to quiet the debate. Former NASCAR driver and longtime racing personality Kenny Wallace also weighed in.

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“Here it is. Kyle did nothing wrong!” he posted.

His comment added another prominent voice to the reaction, with Wallace backing Larson in the aftermath of the incident.

The disappointment was particularly significant given Larson’s history at Turkey Night. He first won the event in 2012 and added victories in 2016, 2019, and 2023. His fourth triumph came after starting 10th and beating Corey Day, who finished second. Larson remained a contender in the following two editions as Day claimed back-to-back victories.

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The 2026 race also carried a major storyline beyond Larson’s pursuit of another win. Keith Kunz Motorsports was contesting its final event after announcing plans to close at the end of the season. Its driver Jacob Denney delivered a fitting send-off, taking the victory after passing Drake late in the race. Miller recovered from the Larson incident to finish second, while Justin Grant completed the podium.

For Larson, however, the result will be remembered less for the victory battle than for the controversial contact that derailed his run. He leaves Ventura without a fifth Turkey Night trophy, while Miller’s actions have become the subject of a debate that continued well beyond the checkered flag.