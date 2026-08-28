Outrage Erupts Over NASCAR’s Unusual Approach Capitalizing on Controversial Cup Star’s Antics

NASCAR has long carried a polished, carefully controlled corporate image, with its public messaging usually sticking to safe, measured language. But ahead of the regular-season finale at Daytona, the sanctioning body took a surprisingly playful turn. Instead of simply promoting the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR put one of its most polarizing young stars front and center, openly asking whether everybody hates him. The unusual approach has now sparked plenty of discussion among fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR’s recent press release was titled “Does Everybody Hate Carson Hocevar?” as shared by Jeff Gluck on his social media account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unusual headline immediately stood out because the release did not attempt to hide the controversy surrounding the Spire Motorsports driver. Instead, it played directly into it.

The piece highlighted criticism Hocevar has received from several of his fellow Cup Series competitors, including Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney and Zane Smith. Their comments helped paint a picture of a driver who has repeatedly managed to get under the skin of those around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But NASCAR did not stop there. The release quickly shifted from Hocevar’s on-track reputation to the commercial value of his growing popularity.

Despite being one of the sport’s more divisive figures, Hocevar has developed a significant following. NASCAR pointed to a 70.6% increase in his social media following between January and May, highlighting the attention he has generated away from the racetrack as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

His merchandise sales were also mentioned as evidence that the controversy surrounding him has translated into genuine fan interest. The underlying message was clear: whether fans love Hocevar or cannot stand him, they are paying attention.

There’s a reason why NASCAR is riding the Hurricane Hocevar bandwagon. He is generating hype and getting attention from non- NASCAR fans. Something NASCAR has struggled with in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest attempt was their attempt to double down on this hype, and they’ve certainly sparked a discussion around it. Although NASCAR remains fairly neutral, their message on the press release touched upon a point which is valid.

“Love him or hate him, Carson Hocevar is becoming difficult to ignore. So catch him and all his enemies at Daytona during the Coke Zero Sugar 400”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that final message perhaps explains the strategy better than anything else. NASCAR knows Hocevar generates reactions. Now, it appears willing to capitalize on them.

The question is whether fans appreciate the attempt to turn a controversial reputation into a marketing tool, or whether they see it as NASCAR deliberately rewarding the very behavior that has frustrated so many competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s Hocevar push leaves fans questioning the hype

The unusual NASCAR release quickly drew criticism from fans who felt the sanctioning body was pushing Hocevar harder than his results justify.

One fan wrote, “All this hype for a guy with 1 career win who acts like a 17 yo twitch streamer with no respect for anything or anyone just like his bandwagon fans who’ve been quiet over the last month bc he’s so a**😭💀”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocevar has competed full-time in the Cup Series since 2024 and only recently earned his first victory at Talladega. While his aggressive personality has made him one of NASCAR’s most talked-about young drivers, some fans believe his antics have received more attention than his performance.

Another fan admitted, “This feels gross. I like Hocevar less after hearing NASCAR publicly pander him to us.”

That frustration centered on NASCAR’s decision to spotlight Hocevar when the series has no shortage of established stars and rising talents who could have been featured ahead of Daytona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were even more direct. “Not clever. Man WTF is with nascar and the media shoving this kid down everyone’s throats. Omg stop trying to turn him into something. Let him attempt to on his own,” one fan wrote.

Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating, “SOME of his fans act like he’s better than every driver out there. He better win some more races before he’s worthy of all the attention he gets.”

Some fans believe Hocevar’s results will decide how much attention he truly deserves. More wins, stronger consistency, and eventually a championship would give him the on-track credibility to match the growing hype. Until then, the marketing push risks feeling premature to those who want drivers to earn that respect through performance.

Interestingly, one fan pointed out that NASCAR’s release omitted praise from Kyle Larson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s what bothers me — In the same DBC podcast, Larson said Hocevar was one of the most talented drivers on the track, but they don’t pull out that quote. Picking and choosing things to inflame fans isn’t good journalism,” the fan wrote.

Kyle Larson recently praised Carson Hocevar on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

“Maybe the most talented out there,” he said.

For critics, selectively highlighting negative comments while leaving out such praise made the release feel deliberately provocative, adding another layer to the backlash.