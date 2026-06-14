Outrage Grows Against Richard Childress Cup Series Decision After Pocono Chaos Jeopardizes Multiple Drivers

“Right now we’re looking at the rest of the season.” This was Richard Childress’ reply a few days ago at Michigan when asked about the plans for the No. 33 car for the rest of the season. He sounded far more settled than what fans expected, given Austin Hill’s reputation. However, that confidence lasted until Pocono. After another chaotic race affected multiple drivers, thanks to the No. 33, frustration exploded across the NASCAR community, with many questioning whether Childress’ Cup Series gamble is becoming indefensible.

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Austin Hill turns a quiet Pocono afternoon into Chase chaos

For most of the afternoon, Pocono had been unusually calm. No major incidents, no drama, and just strategy and long green-flag runs around the Tricky Triangle. But then, lap 47 happened. Shortly after a restart, the field stacked up exiting Turn 3 as drivers aggressively fought for position heading onto the frontstretch. Cars were packed three-wide when everything suddenly unraveled.

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Multiple observers immediately pointed toward Richard Childress’ driver, Austin Hill, and a move underneath Shane van Gisbergen as the spark that triggered the chain reaction. Once contact started, suddenly, there was nowhere to go. The wreck quickly swallowed many cars, including Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Connor Zilisch, Noah Gragson, and Joey Logano.

The caution immediately came out as safety crews rushed to the accident scene between Turn 3 and the start-finish line. And this wasn’t just another mid-race pileup. Many drivers collected are currently hovering around the cutoff for the newly introduced 10-race Chase format, where every point matters and there’s no longer a “win and you’re in” safety net.

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Unfortunately, Keselowski’s day officially ended in the garage while Logano survived but had to pit for repairs and restart deep in the field. It was even speculated that Christopher Bell suffered damage during the incident. Because of this, the subsequent displeasure seemed more intense than a single accident.

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Because when one move suddenly affects half the bubble field, people stop debating whether it was aggressive racing and start asking whether somebody should’ve known better. Fans had a lot to say about that, based on the response that followed.

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NASCAR fans want Richard Childress to replace his driver

If Pocono created one immediate reaction, it wasn’t confusion, but rather frustration. One fan commented,

“This is why you don’t give Austin Hill a Cup ride. He has no business in the series.”

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That sentiment showed up everywhere after the wreck. Over time, Austin Hill has emerged as one of NASCAR’s most divisive personalities. And no, it’s not always because of his speed; rather, it’s because his name is frequently linked to violent racing, instances of revenge, and unsatisfactory post-race explanations. Many now publicly state they want to see him stay in the O’Reilly Series rather than move into the Cup permanently.

Another fan went even harsher: “Osama hill laden strikes again.”

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That frustration traces back to a growing list of incidents. The biggest flashpoint came at Indianapolis in 2025 when Hill intentionally right-hooked Aric Almirola into the wall at high speed. NASCAR suspended him for one race and stripped playoff points. But even after returning, controversy followed. At Watkins Glen, Hill made aggressive contact (again) with Michael McDowell entering a corner, triggering another multi-car incident before later dismissing it as “just racing.”

Then came another emotional reaction: “This is why we miss Kyle. Hill sucks.”

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Hill’s Cup opportunity has naturally drawn comparisons because he’s effectively stepping into the space left behind after Kyle Busch’s passing. Busch was aggressive, too. But fans often argue he paired aggression with elite racecraft and usually owned controversial moments rather than brushing them aside.

Others pushed a replacement idea. “Austin Hill’s fault. Put Jesse Love in the car.”

However, it’s not as easy as it seems. Even though Jesse Love is only 21 years old, the No. 33 has sponsorships in industries like alcohol and other age-sensitive businesses that typically choose older drivers and demographics. So, they most likely won’t be happy with Love behind the wheel. If not Hill or Love, Childress might need to look for another driver who perfectly fits the criteria and, most importantly, is available.

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Maybe the most telling fan comment summed it up best. “I’m trying not to hate Austin Hill but he makes it very difficult.”

That’s become the core of Hill’s (and Childress’) problem. Every time the momentum shifts in his favor, something happens, mostly because of Hill’s actions, that restarts the conversation all over again.