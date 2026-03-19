Outspoken Veteran Calls Out NASCAR Critics as He Backs Mark Martin’s Newfound Wisdom

“The aesthetics of these race cars are more important than people think.” Back in 2025, Mark Martin was highly critical of NASCAR. Not for long, however; after his recent visit to Charlotte, he finally understands the implications of the newest design. And that’s exactly why Kenny Wallace believes that it is better to stay on social media and not get the doubts clarified. After all, once you understand, the controversy stops brewing immediately.

Kenny Wallace backs up Mark Martin for newfound wisdom

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In Kenny Wallace’s eyes, X is not exactly a place that gives him a lot of peace. It is especially due to the fact that there is always some controversy going around on that part of social media. Especially when it comes to NASCAR, almost every other day, there is a new story being followed.

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The criticism of the newest generation of NASCAR cars is among the hottest topics on social media. So when Mark Martin, who was once actively involved in it, finally dropped out, Wallace had rather hilarious advice for the people.

“Mark Martin has come out in a post, and he’s been over Charlotte a lot lately. Mark Martin has something I think is worth repeating. But Mark Martin says, ‘I am understanding everything a lot more. I’ve been to the NASCAR R&D center.’ He says, ‘Now I understand why the cars are so wide. Now I know why the rear of the car is shorter.’ And I want to drive it to better understand it.

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“That’s it. I just want you to know Mark Martin says he understands NASCAR is doing everything now because he went and talked to them. So I am not sure if you want to talk to people because it ruins all the drama, right? Now Marks says he understands it, right? There’s a lesson to be learned right there, everybody.”

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It seems like Wallace is taking a direct jab at the NASCAR purists who have been rallying against the current generation of NASCAR designs. One of the biggest voices, Mark Martin, has now left their cause for a good result. After all, the development of the car is a big thing, and for Martin to painstakingly go over to NASCAR and understand it is a huge decision.

Often, it is easy to sit back in the comfort of one’s home and criticize something. But when you visit the real thing and try to dissect it on the ground, the reality can often be a stark contrast to your own beliefs. That’s what Martin faced back there in Charlotte. And that’s why Wallace believes that it is better to stay ignorant and enjoy the drama.

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So why exactly did Mark Martin want to visit Charlotte?

Mark Martin felt left out of NASCAR

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“…I was more than just a driver; I was a car guy. I was a car guy before I came to NASCAR. The reason I got a pole in my third outing is because I was a car guy. I was always a car guy and an aero guy, and I still believe a lot of those principles from back then still apply.”

Mark Martin makes his love for race cars clear in his latest interview. Just like many fans, Martin is more interested in the technical side of the sport and the workings of the car itself, not the glamor that surrounds it.

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That is why there was a time when he did not feel good and felt like he was missing out when it came to NASCAR and its developments.

“I had been part of a racing program for 40 years, and I liked that power, and I felt like my edge was knowing more about the track, the tires, the car, and aero, and I lost all of that when they first tested at Charlotte without me in 2014.”

For Martin, that was a big shocker. Being a part of the racing program brought him closer to the cars than he could have ever gotten. As a car guy, Mark Martin was able to realize many of his dreams and pursue his interests via NASCAR. So when they stopped reaching out to him, he was baffled that he did not recognize the setups that he swore by, back in the day.