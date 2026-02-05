Outspoken Veteran Goes Against Fans’ Demand With Shocking Clash Verdict

After much back-and-forth and cancelation fears, a rainy Clash was all fans could get on Wednesday at Bowman Gray. The event had already caused frustration among the fans due to weather, and the mid-week schedule was another headache. But while fans are ready to abandon the Bowman Gray experiment, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace has his reasons why it should still continue there.

Kenny Wallace wants to give the NASCAR Clash an ‘Earnhardt’ chance

Kenny Wallace took to social media to express his opinions about the Clash, wanting to give it one more shot. He spoke up about the uncertainty in the weather and how NASCAR could not have predicted the severity of it. But Wallace still thinks that maybe the Clash should repeat at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

“The Cookout Clash was doomed from the beginning. But we didn’t know it until that crazy weather pattern came. You know, they said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna get a little snow,’ but didn’t know—it was gonna be what they call a cyclonic boom. ”

Wallace quoted the drivers who wanted to race at the Bowman Gray Stadium again. For him, the fact that good weather would make the race interesting is more than enough to let him believe in the capabilities of the track. But then, he also spoke up about how they should let it happen thrice, in honor of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

“So I’m going to take something from the drivers. Did you know every driver said that Clash should still come back there one more year? So in ending, I’m not going to be part of an angry mob. I’m not gonna pile on. Because if weather would have been okay, it would have been okay. Everything is Earnhardt and we all know that.

“Did you know it’s just not an Earnhardt number pains me to say that. Did you know everybody does everything in threes? So we did the Bowman Gray—two times—just for good measure, we gotta go back one more time. Now, if weather is bad again next year, you will hear me say, ‘Take this damn thing back to Daytona.'”

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Feb 4, 2026 WInston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Cars carefully drive around the wet surface after sleet and rain coat the track during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. WInston-Salem Bowman Gray Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20260204_jhp_db2_0074

Apparently, the fans have been really riled up about the entire situation with the NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium this year. They want NASCAR to change the venue back to Daytona so that they can enjoy the race better. Nevertheless, 2026 was a big failure for the NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

Meanwhile, the race itself wasn’t the only thing that caught Kenny Wallace’s attention. FOX did something unimaginable, which made him think twice.

Kenny Wallace takes a lighthearted jab at FOX for dropping NASCAR

FOX, which was broadcasting the NASCAR Clash, made a rather weird decision midway through the race. They simply dropped the race footage in favor of the show Masked Singer. Kenny Wallace, who was watching the race on FOX, was simply blown away because of their actions.

“NASCAR receives a kick in the gut. Fox TV says, ‘Hey listen, we gave this like really long window. We never thought we’d still be racing.’ And we’re going to take the largest form of motorsports in America—which is NASCAR—we’re gonna take it off air and put on Masked Singer.”

One would have expected Kenny Wallace to get annoyed because of the sudden change in the FOX schedule, but instead, he ended up becoming rather interested in the show. Finally, he had to accept the situation for what it was.

“That tells you how big that goofy show is, you know? When the Masked Singer comes on, I can’t get into this—it’s cartoonish. But what people love. So they kick NASCAR off—which is the largest motorsports in America. It just amazes me. It really does. But that’s the way it is.”

While it sounds hilarious, it is also concerning that even NASCAR partners are not interested in exclusively streaming their races. They would rather drop it in favor of more popular TV programs. It is a big hit for the sport’s reputation. However, NASCAR hopes the upcoming Daytona 500 will shift the narrative.

Do you agree with Kenny Wallace on the opinion that the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium should be allowed another chance to shine?