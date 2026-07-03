“Overestimated How Much People Wanted It”– Insiders Call Out NASCAR Fans After Chicagoland Reality Exposes Hypocrisy

NASCAR fans spent years asking for Chicagoland back. Every time the Chicago Street Race came up, the complaints were the same: give us the oval, give us real racing, give us Joliet. So for 2026, NASCAR did exactly that. Chicagoland Speedway was back on the schedule for the first time since 2019. Then the tickets went on sale. And the seats largely stayed empty.

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Jeff Gluck checked Ticketmaster himself, just to make sure he was seeing it right. He was. Blue, unsold seats everywhere. Kelly Crandall had been looking too, and on the Gluckcast, she said what both of them were thinking.

“I think it was overestimated how much people wanted this racetrack,” Crandall said. Not a dig at the track. A dig at the fans. “So much gets talked about: ‘We love racetracks, why aren’t we going to this racetrack?’ And then they don’t buy tickets.”

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Ticket sales for the 2026 eero 400 Cup Series race were slow in May and June, with many seats still unsold. The race takes place this Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 5:00 PM local time (6:00 PM ET).

In that regard, Gluck piled on. He pointed out that NASCAR Chicagoland, old, worn-out asphalt, mile-and-a-half oval, Next Gen car, is basically the dream setup for anyone who actually wants to watch good racing. It’s sheerly NASCAR doing what it does on a track that rewards it.

“There’s no more powerful drug in NASCAR than nostalgia,” he said. “So I just would have thought people would [show up].”

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To be fair, the timing is rough. July 4th weekend, the 250th anniversary of the United States, most families already have plans. Joliet is also not Chicago. It is a real drive, and nobody is making a vacation out of it. The street race put racing in front of people. This asks them to go find it. Add a 50% rain forecast on race weekend, and casual buyers had every reason to hold off from purchasing for the NASCAR Chicagoland.

There is also an uncomfortable truth sitting underneath all of it.

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Heavy rumors suggest the Chicago Street Race is returning in 2027. Dale Earnhardt Jr. even said recently that both tracks could potentially be on next year’s schedule. So the casual fan may figure, why drive to Joliet this year when Grant Park is back next summer?

A $52 flash sale eventually dragged enough people in to make the grandstands look respectable. The upper sections filled. The disaster was avoided. But the early picture was bad enough that the conversation started anyway, the one about what fans actually mean when they say they want something back.

NASCAR Chicagoland has its own answer ready

Forget the grandstands for a minute. What happens on the track on Sunday is genuinely compelling.

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Goodyear brought the same tire they just ran at Nashville. The problem is, Nashville is smooth concrete. Chicagoland is old asphalt that has been baking in the sun since 2019.

It is rough, oxidized, and it eats tires. The Nashville compound was not built for this surface. That mismatch makes the race feel like a survival test. NASCAR gives teams eight new sets of tires, plus one set they carry over from qualifying, to last all 267 laps. If drivers push too hard early, they will destroy their right-side tires in under 20 laps. Crew chiefs are going to be doing math all afternoon, two tires or four, save rubber now or chase position, gamble on the final restart or play it safe. Every caution reshuffles the answer.

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Tire pressure makes it worse. Goodyear recommends 50 psi on the right front just to keep the sidewall from collapsing. Teams want to drop that number for grip. Drop it too far, and a blowout at 180 mph becomes a real threat.

The worn surface of NASCAR Chicagoland will stretch the racing groove from the bottom white line all the way to the outside wall. Cars will search for traction anywhere they can find it. The lane that works on lap 30 might be useless by lap 80.

This is exactly the type of race fans claimed they wanted. Strategy, tire management, real consequences for every decision. It is all here this weekend, in Joliet, on a track that barely sold a ticket before the flash sale hit.

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The track is ready. Whether the fans actually show up is, apparently, a different conversation.