Kyle Larson went all 26 regular-season races without a victory. Ten Chase races later, he was a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with the title locked up as Stage 1 of the Homestead finale ended. A coronation or a letdown? The answer depends on who is asked, and one team president has already made up his mind.

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23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta believes the sport should resist the temptation to make sweeping changes, and he says so plainly.

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“So, you know, it might be little tweaks, but I think overhauls are not needed based on what we saw this year,” Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR on X.

His case rests on a format NASCAR revived in 2026 after scrapping elimination rounds. The Chase presented by Mobil 1 reset points once after the 26-race regular season, then sent 16 drivers through 10 races with no eliminations and no win-and-you’re-in safety net. Victories carried 55 points, 15 more than before.

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Larson’s run showed how that math can swing. He entered the Chase seventh in the standings and winless, then won three of the first nine playoff races. He arrived at Homestead 67 points clear of Christopher Bell and 70 ahead of Denny Hamlin.

Seven stage points for fourth place finished the job after Chase Briscoe’s engine failure ended Stage 1. Larson became the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2010 and the 11th driver with three titles, giving Hendrick Motorsports a record 16th Cup championship.

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Lauletta sees that unpredictability as a feature.

“To me, it was a season of streaks, right? We went on one, Denny went on one, Chase Briscoe went on one, Larson went on one at the absolute right time,” he explained.

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He also defended the bonus for winning. “I thought it was very compelling. I thought it was fair, you know, the additional points for the wins. You saw the jump we got on everybody,” he added.

Talladega changed the championship conversation

He pointed to Talladega as the hinge.

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“If Talladega has one or two of the 5 guys have a different outcome, you go to Miami with a different potential story,” Lauletta said.

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The finale delivered a near-miss for 23XI. Tyler Reddick‘s Toyota was out front late until Ryan Blaney passed him on lap 266 of 267 and won by 0.314 seconds. Lauletta conceded that everyone’s problems padded Larson’s cushion, but argued, “It still wasn’t decided until the last race, even though it was the first stage.”

Where Lauletta does want change is rain. Qualifying was canceled five times in the regular season and four more during the Chase, and each time NASCAR fell back on its performance metric, which weighs the previous race finish at 70 percent and owner points at 30 percent. The formula dates to the pandemic, when NASCAR held no qualifying at all.

“I think the change that they’ve already made, NASCAR has, to going to owner points when it rains instead of the way it was decided this year because there was so much rain during those Chase races that we didn’t get to qualify, that’ll help,” he said.

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NASCAR confirmed on Nov. 6 that owner points alone will set lineups in 2027 when qualifying is canceled. John Probst, president of NASCAR Event Management, delivered the news hours after CEO Steve O’Donnell’s State of the Sport address.

O’Donnell summed up the year in one line: “NASCAR has encouraging momentum, but we have work to do.” NASCAR is also discussing further qualifying changes at select events.

That is the distinction at the heart of Lauletta’s argument: fix what the weather exposed and leave the points structure alone. Whether NASCAR agrees will become clearer as it works through its offseason review. For now, a title settled in Stage 1 has not moved the 23XI president off his position.