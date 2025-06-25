Parker Kligerman Gets Humble as Childhood Track Set to Make NASCAR Debut: “Too Much Credit”

This isn’t just another stop on the calendar; it’s a homecoming for Connecticut native Parker Kligerman. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is making a bold move into a new territory. Heading to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut for the very first time. NASCAR announced the race last year when it unveiled the 2025 schedule. Choosing Lime Rock’s 1.53-mile, seven-turn layout to boost its road course lineup to excite a new wave of fans in the northeast.

We have seen NASCAR return to its roots this year with the return of Bowman Gray and a trip to Rockingham, but how did this project about racing in Lime Rock come about? As it turns out, Kligerman was the one who set up this event, and in the process, he also became a co-owner of the racetrack.

Parker Kligerman’s full circle moment

Parker Kligerman is not the type to boast. But when it comes to Lime Rock Park, even he can’t help but light up. In a recent appearance on NASCAR Live, the three-time Truck Series race winner reflected on the role the track has played in his life and how surreal it feels to be now racing there as part of a national NASCAR series. The event, dubbed the LIUNA! 150 is scheduled for June 28, marking a major milestone: the first NASCAR national series race in Lime Rock’s 68-year history.

He goes on to say, “I am from Connecticut, born and raised in Stamford and Westport. The first place I saw a racecar in my life in person was Lime Rock Park. The first place I drove a race car was Lime Rock Park. The first race I ever won in a race car was at Lime Rock Park, happened to be the first race, by the way. But nonetheless, it’s a place that’s near and dear to my heart.”

Kligerman attended the prestigious Skip Barber Racing School at Lime Rock Park when he was 15 years old. His first-ever car race took place there, in wet conditions, and he led from lap two and lapped most of the field, scoring a dominant win right out of the gate. That first taste of success came with both speed and style.

Back in April 2021, Lime Rock Park was sold by Skip Barber to a new consortium called Lime Rock Group LLC. Not long after, Parker Kligerman was invited to join the group as a minority investor, thanks to his Connecticut roots and deep personal connection to the track. He also acknowledged being easily the youngest involved and most connected to NASCAR, and then he took an active role, beyond just investing financially, as an advisor for bringing new ideas and attention to the track.

The connection came through family: through a mutual friend of his father, Parker heard about the ownership transition and was personally asked if he wanted to participate. He immediately jumped at the opportunity. “It’s really cool to be a part of. From that first day we were part of the ownership group, I said, ‘Have you ever thought about a NASCAR race?’ And everyone on the leadership team said absolutely… I was like, yeah, I know someone. I’ll reach out to Ben Kennedy.”

While his stake in the company isn’t massive, he jokes that he owns “Just a small blade of grass.” Parker has been involved in meaningful ways since day one. He sees himself as more than an investor. As someone bringing fresh ideas and, most importantly, connections. “I’d probably get too much credit at times. But I’m very, very excited to see what’s going to be the biggest motorsport event in Connecticut this kind of weekend, for those that don’t know about it,” he added.

And just like that, a new chapter began. Over the years, Parker stayed closely involved as the idea turned into a full-fledged race weekend, with FOX cameras, NASCAR trucks, and national attention. From watching IMSA cars going head-to-head at his home track, he will now cherish the moment of hosting a national series event.

Jordan Taylor joins the Lime Rock party

If you thought Lime Rock’s NASCAR debut couldn’t get any more exciting, think again. Jordan Taylor is rolling in. The fourth time IMSA WeatherTech champ and Le Mans winner is hopping into a NASCAR Craftsman Truck for the very first time this weekend, and yes, he brings the road course magic with him. Taylor will be driving the No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, a team that’s no stranger to turning heads, especially on twisty layouts like this one.

Taylor said, “I’m eager to join Spire Motorsports for the LIUNA 150. I have spoken with a few members of the team for a few years now, so it’s great that things have finally come together. I know it’s going to be tough jumping into the series mid-season, but I know I am joining one of the top teams in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

It’s not just a cool cameo; he’s jumping into a top-tier truck at the track he knows like the back of his hand, except this time it’s on four needy Goodyears, not slick IMSA rubber, and he knows that it won’t be a cakewalk. Taylor is no stranger to success on road courses. From full-time duties with Wayne Taylor Racing to hoisting trophies at Le Mans, his resume is dripping with global prestige.

And Spire Motorsports is just as thrilled to have him. Team owner Jeff Dickerson welcomed Taylor to the team, saying, “Jordan Taylor’s body of work speaks for itself. His accomplishments at the global level are more than impressive, so we’re obviously thrilled to have Jordan drive our No. 7 Gainbridge Chevy Silverado this weekend at Lime Rock Park. This is also a great opportunity to connect with our friends at Wayne Taylor Racing and shine a bit of a spotlight on the TWG Motorsports family.”

More than 20,000 fans are expected to turn up at Lime Rock Park, and this is the largest crowd the track has seen in recent years. This event is indeed going to be a special one for Kligerman and the entire racing community in Lakeville, Connecticut.