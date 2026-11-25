Twenty-sixth in the standings. A 21.8 average finish, his worst since 2015. Four races lost to vertigo. On paper, Alex Bowman’s 2026 season looked like a driver drifting toward the exit, and plenty of fans on social media built a theory to match. Bowman has read them all.

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“When we have bad results, I don’t think there’s anybody that affects more than me. I think that’s part of the reason that I’m retiring,” Alex Bowman told Danielle Torotta on NASCAR SiriusXM, as reported by 5Goats.

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The Hendrick Motorsports driver rejected the claim outright, insisting his commitment has not faded.

“I’ve seen comments and stuff that say that I don’t want to be there and I’m not working hard, and I don’t care about results. That is as far from the truth as it could possibly be.”

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“I would argue that I care about results way too much. I think Jeff Gordon would tell you the same thing about me. I am extremely results-driven,” he continued. Bowman said the trouble is that he has never fully separated who he is from how the car runs, so a bad Sunday follows him home.

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That theme is not new. During his winless stretch in 2024, Bowman said the frustration came from wanting to win for himself, not from outside expectations. He finished that season ninth in the standings behind teammate William Byron, and his most recent victory came at the Chicago Street Course that year.

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He has reached the playoffs seven times since 2018, placing fifth in 2023, second in 2024 and sixth in 2025. More recently, while explaining his decision to step away, he conceded that he had made himself miserable by fixating on the race car’s result and overlooking the privilege of competing at the highest level.

The weight is easier to understand given the year he has had. Alex Bowman missed four races with vertigo after an early exit at Circuit of the Americas, a setback that followed concussions and a broken vertebra from a sprint car crash.

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Through 21 races, he had three top fives and four top 10s, far behind the playoff cutoff. The struggles were not his alone, either. Hendrick as a whole won just twice through 23 races, both by Chase Elliott.

Danielle Trotta asked whether he felt at peace or more motivated than ever. “I would say both,” he explained. “I probably did more than I was ever supposed to in my career.”

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He pointed to how unlikely his path once looked, climbing through the Xfinity Series with smaller teams and doing more with less. Hendrick Motorsports gave him the No. 88 in 2018, and he moved to the No. 48 in 2021 after Jimmie Johnson‘s retirement.

He won four races that year, a career high. He has made 307 starts for Hendrick, sixth most in team history, and is expected to pass 400 career Cup starts next season.

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“I was never supposed to end up at Hendrick Motorsports,” he said.

Owner Rick Hendrick has praised Bowman’s professionalism and class since Bowman signed a one-year extension in July. Bowman is thankful, but not finished.

“I’m super thankful for the last decade here and the fact that I’ve been able to win eight Cup races. But at the same time, I am super motivated to go out on a high note,” he added.

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His offseason shows the intent. “It’s not like I got out of the car at Homestead and went on vacation. I’ve been in the gym every single day since then. I’ve done a bunch of long runs,” he said. He has also spent three days a week at the shop and plans to join simulator sessions before Christmas.

The biggest change is on the pit box. Blake Harris, who led the No. 48, is leaving for Trackhouse Racing’s No. 97 team, and Shane van Gisbergen and Rudy Fugle is moving over from William Byron’s No. 24. Fugle won 16 Cup races with Byron, including the 2024 and 2025 Daytona 500s, while Bowman’s No. 48 went winless in 2026.

He also built a Truck Series résumé at Kyle Busch Motorsports, with 28 wins and two driver championships, and won seven Truck races with Byron in 2016. Fugle has said he expects the No. 48 to win races and contend for a championship.

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“I think everything has kind of come together the best that it possibly could for me. It’s a great situation for me to go to a team that won races and contended for championships for the last handful of years and see if I can try to do the same,” he said.

Connor Zilisch takes over the No. 48 in 2028. Until then, the man who cares too much has one more season to turn that into wins.