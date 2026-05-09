“Part of Their Job”: Kevin Harvick Unmasks the True Culprit Behind Drivers Lacking Fan Popularity

Once you get behind the wheel in NASCAR, the job is not just about winning races. The responsibility to bring attention to the sport and maintain a strong media presence comes with it as well. And while there are loud and expressive drivers like Carson Hocevar, there are also drivers like Chase Elliott, who prefer to stay quiet and somewhat distant from the noise. According to Kevin Harvick, that is exactly what is hurting the sport.

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“I think that one part that a lot of top-tier drivers don’t understand is that part of their job is the showmanship piece of it and engaging with the people to sell yourself and not turn your back on them,” Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast.

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What Harvick says makes sense, given that many of the drivers from previous generations lived through their aggressive on-track personas.

In fact, ‘The Intimidator’ Dale Earnhardt had such a strong presence on the track that the drivers would begin making mistakes the minute he started trailing them for an overtake. Moreover, the likes of his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Greg Biffle, and Tony Stewart were so exceptionally popular that the sport felt like it was built around them.

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This is something that the current generation of drivers lacks. While they might be popular, they don’t have that loyal, dedicated fanbase that many of the greatest drivers back in the day had.

Imago FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart Haas Racing Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford answers questions by the media before being honored by Texas Motor Speedway on September 22, 2023 at the Texas Speedway Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 22 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Race Texas EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169230922012400

“There’s a lot of fans that just don’t know who to root for. And those moments like that are how those fans find new drivers, and I don’t think that a lot of the drivers in the garage understand the showmanship piece of it,” Harvick added.

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In recent years, drivers, including the likes of Chase Elliott and even his teammate, William Byron, have faced criticism for this. It has been a bit too harsh for the former, considering he has won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award eight consecutive times despite the clear lack of showmanship.

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But there seems to be a strong reason why he has managed to win the award over the years, as none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. came to Elliott’s defense.

Dale Jr. defends Chase Elliott

There is only one major threat that Chase Elliott is facing this year: Carson Hocevar. He took the fanbase by storm, and he has everything Harvick wants younger drivers to have: strong pace, aggressive driving, and brilliant showmanship. His celebration at Talladega Superspeedway made headlines. Moreover, he was also invited to the Met Gala, becoming the first NASCAR driver since Jeff Gordon in 2010 to receive an invitation.

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While the tracks have seen a growing number of No. 77 supporters, and even Cleetus McFarland’s fans are slowly warming to Hocevar, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who won the Most Popular Driver Award 15 times, feels it still wouldn’t be enough to stop Elliott from winning it.

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“Cleetus would have to campaign on social daily to make it competitive,” he wrote on X.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602202788208

Moreover, when a fan attacked Dale Jr., claiming that he didn’t know what the real numbers of the votes were, Junior replied with a sarcastic blow.

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“I won it 15 times and have a pretty solid understanding of how it works,” he said.

One of the strongest aspects of Chase Elliott having such strong support lies in his family’s history. His father, Bill Elliott, is the only NASCAR driver to have won the award a whopping sixteen times. Safe to say that folks back in the day remained quite impressed with him. And it was only apparent that the moment Chase made his full-time Cup debut, those nostalgia-filled fans began voting for him, and have since not stopped.

This is one of the reasons why no other driver has won the award since 2016. No matter how popular Hocevar gets amongst the new generation of fans, no matter how much social media campaigning he does, it’s hard to win over the older generation, which has been voting for Elliott for almost a decade at this point.

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But as Kevin Harvick says, showmanship is an important aspect of being a NASCAR driver, and Hocevar excels in it. So, if he manages to perhaps win a few more races, he might as well challenge Elliott for the award.