In the hills of Southwest Virginia, short track racing lives deep in everyone’s heart. And one guy from there, Paul Radford, a.k.a. the “Ferrum Flash,” added flair to those short tracks. Known for his lightning-fast reflexes and skills behind the wheel, Radford dominated Modified and Late Model Sportsman circuits for over five decades, earning the respect of fans and fellow drivers alike.

Because of his racing roots, locals started calling him “Ferrum Flash” after his hometown’s name, Ferrum. His career took off in the 1950s, and since then he has racked up over 200 wins in Modified Coupes and Late Model Sportsman cars, dominating dusty ovals through sheer grit and mechanical smarts. Local fans saw a driver in him who didn’t just race; he defined the very thrill of racing. However, a silence falls over the pits due to devastating news.

The motorsport world woke with heavy hearts this week. Paul Radford passed away at 94, leaving a void in the short track world. As Joshua Wright shared on Facebook, “Today, the racing world—and especially the proud communities of Southwest Virginia—mourn the loss of a man whose legend towers above nearly every short track he ever competed on.”

Paul was born on September 29, 1931, in Ferrum and built his racing empire on Southeast circuits from the 1950s to the ’90s, amassing those 200-plus victories across rough tracks like Hickory and South Boston. He raced alongside future NASCAR Hall of Famers, often edging them out with home-built rides and hill-country hustle. Paul edging many current Hall of Famers was a statement that proved racing with heart often outran cars with more horsepower in his era. That pure racing passion was shown even in his toughest moments.

Take 1977 at Martinsville Speedway. Even after he was bedridden with the flu for 10 days, Radford swept the Dogwood 500 doubleheader, dominating Jack Ingram in Late Model Sportsman and Ray Hendrick in Modified. It’s tales like these that paint him as more than just a winner and as a man whose quiet humility hid a racer’s unbreakable core.

The cause of his death was not shared publicly, which suggests he might have died because of his old age. “For locals, there has never been any debate—Paul Radford was the GOAT of Southwest Virginia short-track racing,” Wright added, echoing a truth that is not properly mentioned in the documents.

As a 1974 Martinsville invitee against stars like Richard Petty, he proved locals could compete toe-to-toe with legends like Richard Petty, and his 1977 sweep alone cements why. His death news sent ripples through the stock car racing community. But his gritty stories will definitely inspire young drivers to chase that Flash-like fire.

Tributes flood in from fans who grew up trackside, who watched him race and dominate those short tracks.

Tributes pour from the grandstands

Longtime follower John A. Bisci Jr. led the outpouring: “Rest in peace, Paul Radford, the Ferrum Flash. Got to see him race when he came to Lancaster and Oswego in the famous Clarence’s Steak House cars. I believe he turned 94 last September.” John remembers Radford’s ’70s road trips north, where he drove steakhouse-sponsored modified cars on New York’s tight turns, finishing strong amid fierce fields.

“Paul Radford was a true legend, and he will always be remembered for his incredible performance in the final season of his career,” a fan said. In 1993, at 62, he notched top-10s at New River Valley Speedway, leading points early, defying his age with veteran savvy laps. His final season races were very beneficial for the young drivers, too, who got experience racing with a stock car legend.

Whispers from childhood memories came from another fan who saw Paul racing. “God speed Paul. What a privilege it is to say I witnessed you racing when I was a young child.” This fan must have caught Radford racing in the 1960s, when the Flash snagged wins in ’36 Chevys with his expertise in sideways exits. Those prime years of Paul often showed fans that racing was in his blood, which was rooted in Virginia dirt.

Wrapping up the tributes, another Virginia local talks about the pit access: “Grew up watching him at Pulaski County Speedway. My uncle was a track photographer, and I got in the pits. Remember Paul as a tough racer and a great man. Prayers to his family.” This fan’s uncle took photographs of Radford in those racing days, possibly capturing handshake moments post-brawls and tough races.

Paul Radford left a legacy of a racer who dominated short tracks but was a good and tender personality off the track. May God give him a stock car and a short track and watch him run there with top speed.