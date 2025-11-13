Pensacola Set to Get ‘Rowdy’ Again as Kyle Busch Eyes Historic Comeback

One can consider this a homecoming. It’s definitely been a hot minute since the two-time NASCAR champion got back to his roots. But now, Kyle Busch is more than ready to strap back into a Super Late Model. And right after a treacherous 2025 Cup season, this is a much-needed treat for the No. 8 driver.

As the postseason takes over, Kyle Busch isn’t one to rest. Rowdy is heading down to Pensacola, Florida, to race in the legendary Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway from Dec. 4th to 7th, after 5 whole years! And the two-time Snowball Derby winner is definitely gunning for a third.

Kyle Busch is fired up to win his third Snowball Derby title

The 40-year-old driver is set to pilot the No.51 Lucas Oil-sponsored car for Bryson Lopez Racing in the prestigious Snowball Derby, one of Super Late Model racing’s most iconic events. Danny Stockman, who recently guided Jesse Love and the Richard Childress Racing No. 2 crew at the 2025 Xfinity Series season, will be serving as crew chief.

Speaking to NASCAR, Kyle Busch sounded ecstatic, saying, “It’s been a few years since I’ve been to Pensacola, but I haven’t forgotten how to get around Five Flags. The Snowball Derby is one of those bucket-list races you always want to win again and again, and I’m fired up to be back with the No. 51 Lucas Oil team and FloRacing. We’re showing up to take that trophy home.”

And most certainly, the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 driver is no stranger to the track. Since his first Snowball Derby start in 2002, he has made five appearances, capturing victories in 2009 and 2017. His 2009 triumph came after leading a race-high 91 laps, while his 2017 return saw him lead 28 laps and take his second Tom Dawson trophy. In his most recent outing in 2020, Busch started in ninth and came home seventh, proving his continued competitiveness in one of short track racing’s toughest fields.

Often referred to as the “Super Bowl of Super Late Models,” the Snowball Derby has been a proving ground for racing’s elite since 1968. Legends like Pete Hamilton, Donnie Allison, and Darrell Waltrip all earned glory before their rise to NASCAR fame. It’s a tradition carried on by modern stars such as 2025’s Most Popular driver, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and Noah Gragson. And the driver with the most Snowball Derby victories is Rich Bickle, who has 5 trophies to his name. Winning a third would put Busch in an exclusive group, with no other current driver having 3 titles in their bag.

Winning the Derby is a badge of honor, a test of grit, precision, and skill against the best track racers in the nation. A potential victory would definitely mean a lot after the Las Vegas, Nevada, native’s extremely difficult 2025 NASCAR Cup season. However, with determination, one can definitely assume that Rowdy will be putting his best foot forward. But it won’t be easy, since the track will also see a few of Busch’s NASCAR competitors.

NASCAR heavyweights join the Snowball Derby lineup

This year’s Snowball Derby field is stacked with familiar NASCAR names as over 50 drivers battle for a coveted spot in the starting lineup. Joining a star-studded 2025 field includes past Snowball Derby winners and current Cup Series competitors like Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, and Noah Gragson.

Erik Jones, who captured back-to-back Snowball Derby titles in 2012 and 2013, joins Kyle Husch among the top contenders to watch this year. Adding to the staff power is Noah Gragson, the 2018 winner, who claimed his victory driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The entry list also features rising stars from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series, making this one of the most competitive lineups in recent years. Several active NASCAR competitors, including Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, Dawson Sutton, and Bayley Currey, will join the fray, alongside 2016 Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter and veteran driver-owner David Gilliland.

The weeklong spectacle at Five Flags Speedway kicks off with practice on Thursday, December 4, followed by qualifying on Friday, where the top 30 secure their place in Sunday’s main events. The rest of the grid will be filled through a last-chance race and provisional spot on Saturday, December 6.

The 58th running of the Snowball Derby goes green at 2 pm ET on Sunday, December 7, with all the action streaming live on FloRacing. And with more racing up and coming before Christmas, it can be said that Kyle Busch is ready to fire all engines to claim a third historic victory.