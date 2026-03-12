Penske Crew Chief Undermines Ryan Blaney’s Valid Anger After Phoenix Letdown

While the public sees the pomp and glory behind Ryan Blaney‘s latest victory, the actual story is much more difficult than it looks. Blaney ended up recovering track position twice during the race. And both times, it was his pit crew that gave him a disadvantage. While Blaney did go harsh on his crew after their mistake, his crew chief was less concerned and shrugged off the criticism, as he is more than confident about their relationship and progress together.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Penske rallies behind Ryan Blaney’s pit crew

During the race on Sunday, his pit crew was not performing at its best. On both occasions, Blaney had to make a pit stop immediately after coming in to change tires due to a loose wheel. At that point, it relegated him to the back of the grid, making a victory at Phoenix seem almost impossible.

His radio message made it seem like he was angry at the crew before the final round of pit stops. “Hey…let’s f—— keep our track position this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he was rather stern towards them, crew chief Jonathan Hassler is more than confident about their performance.

“We just go to take it as it comes, and everybody that shows up to the racetrack, whether they are mechanics or on the pit crew, is fully capable of doing their job. They are there for a reason. Those guys don’t show up with any intention to make mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just have to accept the mistakes that happen and rally the guys and do what you can to remedy the problem in the moment and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

He also praises Blaney for supporting the crew without letting them feel worse about their mistakes. Initially, Blaney did not mind the mistake they made in stage 2. Even though he lost a lot of points going from P2 to P24 after the sudden stop, Blaney assured them that he would make it up to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is hard for the team to pinpoint the issue or blame it on a single person, Hassler feels like the weakest link in the team right now is their newest Jackman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the group is the same. We made a change at the Jackman position. We make changes like that; you’ve got to expect that you’re going to have some issues. Landon doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he does have a ton of potential.

“He’s a great athlete, really a great guy, and really fits well with the team, and so we just made the decision in the offseason that we are going to have to work through some issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he is supporting the team, Hassler also feels like it might take them multiple races to get into their groove again. He estimates that these issues will cost them during races, but he believes they are an unavoidable part of the process as the team builds chemistry.

While Ryan Blaney basks in his Phoenix glory, his team owner has something else to look forward to.

Roger Penske to command the 12 Hours of Sebring

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Penske is named the Grand Marshal of the upcoming race at Sebring. He will lead the crown jewel 74th edition of the Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

As his team celebrates its 60th anniversary in racing, Penske is more than happy to do the honors.

“I have great memories of racing at Sebring as a driver, and our race teams certainly have quite a history of competing at the track. As we celebrate Team Penske’s 60th anniversary season in 2026, I am honored to be named Grand Marshal for this year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Matt Muha, president and general manager of the Sebring International Raceway, “It’s only fitting that in Team Penske’s 60th season and with a Porsche Penske Motorsports team back as the defending champion of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring that one of the most significant individuals in the history of motorsports will serve as the grand marshal of this year’s race.”

Penske himself competed in the race for four years consecutively from 1961 to 1964. He would go on to claim first place in his class with co-driver Bob Holbert in a Porsche RS61 on his first attempt.

Both as a driver and as a team owner, Roger Penske has a special connection with victory lane at Sebring.