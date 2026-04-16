“People Making Good Decisions”: Bounced Around NASCAR Prospect Hails Current for Siding With Richard Childress

Parker Retzlaff’s results with Viking Motorsports are not isolated anymore. With back-to-back top-10s and three in the last four races, the No. 99 team is showing consistency early in the 2026 season. While he has lauded the organization for their efforts, Richard Childress also deserves huge credit for how things have panned out.

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Preparation and RCR Alliance Start Showing Results for Viking

Speaking on the NASCAR Live Podcast, Retzlaff pointed to better preparation and clearer direction within the team as the reason behind the improved performances.

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In the most recent race at Bristol, Retzlaff finished 9th in the standings, which was his second consecutive finish inside the Top 10 in the Auto Parts O’Reilly Series.

“Over the last few weeks, it’s just started to click,” he said. “We’re getting a little bit further ahead in the shop… and just having a little bit more time to work on the small things.”

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He also pointed to leadership within the organization as a big factor in the improvement. Owner Don Sackett’s investment and crew chief Danny Efland’s guidance have given the team a clearer structure, which has helped Retzlaff significantly.

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“What they’re building and their plan for the future were very close to the same goals as mine,” he said. “I think they’ve made really good hires. They have good leadership from the office—people making good decisions. So I think that the overall structure of the team is what was the biggest strong suit to me.”

Before driving for Viking, Retzlaff was part of teams that did not have a lot of resources, but his talent drove him to success, and the runner-up finish at Rockingham in 2025 was an indication of that.

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Undoubtedly, Retzlaff is a great racer and has earned the success he has gotten lately, but there is also a change in strategy that is driving Viking towards improvement in the garage.

Why the Viking Motorsports’ Richard Childress Racing Alliance Simply Clicked?

The biggest change for Viking Motorsports came before the season started. In 2025, they tried to do everything on their own. That meant building setups internally and figuring things out during race weekends, which usually left them running around 20th.

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In 2026, they changed direction. Viking entered an enhanced alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). This gave them access to ready-made baseline setups, aero data, and ECR engines. Instead of playing a guess game in practice, they now run with a car that is already close to the right balance.

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“The biggest help has just been having a lot more people to talk to about our cars,” he said, referencing interactions with RCR drivers like Austin Hill and Jesse Love.

Most of the work is now done during the week using Richard Childress Racing’s data and simulation. By the time they reach the track, they work on small adjustments, not major ones.

The alliance also means constant feedback. Retzlaff can compare his car with RCR drivers like Austin Hill and Jesse Love, who are running similar setups. If they find something that works, Viking can apply it quickly instead of figuring it out alone.

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The move to a two-car team has made this even stronger. With Anthony Alfredo in the No. 96, Viking now collects double the data. One car can try one setup, the other can try something different, and they combine the results.

Currently, Retzlaff is ninth in the overall standings. With the recent improvements, he could soon grab that first win in O’Reillie Series and even compete to get into the Top 5.