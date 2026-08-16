“Permanently Stripped of the Right to Vote”: Ford-Backed Hollywood Star Targets Chevy Drivers in Social Media Rant

Frankie Muniz had a truck race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. He also had beef. Not with another driver on track or with NASCAR, but with everyone who has ever walked into a Chevrolet dealership and handed over their money. Hours before the Black’s Tire 250, he got on X and let it rip.

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“I’m convinced a meaningful portion of the population should be permanently stripped of the right to vote. Anyone who test drives a Chevy, experiences the full disappointment in real time, and still walks into the dealership to buy one has demonstrated judgment so catastrophically broken that the franchise must be revoked on the spot. You felt it. You knew it was a terrible choice. And you chose it anyway. There are simply no words,” Muniz wrote on X.

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Worth clarifying: nobody is actually losing voting rights over a car purchase. Frankie Muniz wanted to aim a dig at Chevy cars who also happen to be a rival manufacturer in NASCAR. That was the joke.

Chevy fans did not find it funny. One response summed up the mood: “Did she take the Chevy in the divorce and this is how you cope?” This was a jab at Muniz, who recently had a divorce with his wife, Paige Price.

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But stirring the pot was always the plan for him. Frankie Muniz probably saw all the replies coming. He posted a follow-up almost immediately.

“I love stirring the pot. It’s funny how many people get so butt hurt that they have to respond.”

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Here is the context that makes this make sense. Frankie Muniz drives the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Ford Performance has backed him for three years. In NASCAR, the Ford versus Chevrolet rivalry is something that fans are tribal about. Drivers lean into it; yes, Muniz just leaned into it from a fun, sarcastic angle.

He has always been like this online. Mostly, upon a look of his profile, he has no PR filter or polished, vetted, and professionally worded statements. He posts what he thinks, watches people react, and then laughs about it. His regular followers were not remotely shocked. Everyone else had a lot of feelings about a joke regarding cars and democracy.

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The post won the internet. The race though, did not go his way. Muniz finished 30th at Richmond, another tough result in a tough season. He’s 25th in the Craftsman Truck Series standings, with 182 points, zero top tens, and an average finish of 25.3 across 15 starts.

His schedule right now is genuinely relentless. Frankie Muniz is currently filming a four-episode Malcolm in the Middle revival, Life’s Still Unfair, for Disney+ and Hulu. That means weekdays on a film set and weekends at race tracks. He is essentially running two careers at the same time.

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The results on track have not matched the noise off it. But when it comes to getting people talking, Frankie Muniz knows exactly what he is doing. Ford versus Chevy has been argued in garages and grandstands for decades. On Saturday morning in August, one X post from a former child actor made sure the whole internet was having it again.