Austin Green had three races left on his 2026 schedule with Peterson Racing. By the time the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series reached Talladega Superspeedway, he was no longer in the No. 87 Chevrolet Camaro. First came a 23rd-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then Lee Pulliam was named to take over for Talladega Superspeedway, before Nick Sanchez returns later in the schedule for Phoenix Raceway.

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Fans wanted to know why Green had lost the seat again. Peterson Racing’s responses on social media only made matters worse, and the team has now admitted as much in a public apology.

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“We recognize the frustration and disappointment surrounding our decision to part ways with Austin Green, particularly regarding the changes to our driver lineup for Charlotte, Phoenix, and Talladega,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We understand that expectations were established for these events, as well as for Austin’s full-time 2026 season. We acknowledge the disappointment caused by those plans changing and respect everyone’s right to question our decision.”

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There is a reason the reaction has gone beyond an ordinary driver change. Austin Green spent three seasons with Peterson Racing, beginning in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series in 2023 and 2024 before moving into NASCAR part-time in 2024 and 2025.

This year was supposed to be his full-time campaign in the O’Reilly Series. When Sanchez replaced him earlier in the season, Green remained with the organization and was given a chance to finish the year with three races.

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That arrangement lasted just one event. His Charlotte finish was followed by another change at Phoenix, then Pulliam’s arrival for Talladega. For supporters who expected Green to complete those final starts, the shifting lineup raised an obvious question: what had happened to the original plan?

Peterson Racing did not offer a detailed explanation for the changes in Wednesday’s statement. It did, however, make its position on Green clear: “We want to make one thing clear: Peterson Racing supports Austin Green.”

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The team might have faced criticism over its lineup regardless. What made the dispute harder to contain was the way it responded when fans began asking questions.

On Monday, Pulliam confirmed he would drive the No. 87 in the The Progress Group 250 at Talladega. Peterson Racing’s account on X subsequently claimed there had been no change to its Talladega lineup. When users questioned the arrangement involving Green, the account repeatedly replied, “Ask Austin Green.”

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That response put Green at the center of a dispute over a decision made by the team. It also did little to explain why he was no longer driving, particularly after supporters expected three more starts. Some users later reported that their accounts had been blocked after commenting on his departure.

By Wednesday, Peterson Racing was addressing not just the lineup but its own behaviour online. “We also acknowledge that some social media interactions associated with our organization have contributed to the tension. We apologize for those exchanges and recognize that we should have handled them more professionally.”

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The admission matters because the team could have simply defended its right to change drivers. Instead, it acknowledged that its responses had helped turn criticism into a wider confrontation. Peterson Racing also said it would review its social media moderation practices, including concerns about blocked accounts.

The organization also wanted to address the hostility directed at everyone involved. “Disagreement is understandable, but personal attacks against anyone involved are not acceptable,” the team said, after noting the abuse aimed at Green, his supporters, Peterson Racing, and its team members.

It also stressed that supporting the team should not mean abandoning Green, and supporting Green should not require turning against the organization. That is a fair distinction, but it does not settle the original disagreement. The apology acknowledges poor communication without explaining in detail why Green’s planned three-race return became a single appearance.

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Peterson Racing turns its attention to 2027

The controversy comes as Peterson Racing prepares to expand its NASCAR programme. Pulliam is scheduled to drive the No. 87 at Talladega and Martinsville Speedway before Sanchez returns for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Pulliam will then take over the No. 87 full-time in 2027, with Harrison Burton joining the organization in a new No. 78 Chevrolet.

Two full-time entries represent a significant next step for the team. They also make its relationship with supporters more important. Driver changes are part of racing, and teams must be able to make decisions about their lineups. But when expectations change, explaining why matters almost as much as the decision itself.

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Peterson Racing has acknowledged that its social media responses fell short and says it will review how it handles criticism. That is a start. Green’s departure, however, remains the decision that prompted the backlash, and the team has yet to provide a full public explanation of how the original plan unravelled.

With its 2027 lineup taking shape, Peterson Racing has a chance to move forward. Whether this apology closes the dispute will depend on more than a statement. It will depend on how the team communicates when its next difficult decision arrives.