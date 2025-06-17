Pitbull’s Absence Looms Over NASCAR Mexico as Real Potential Goes Untapped

The NASCAR weekend in Mexico City was truly special. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez played host to a memorable double-header, with local hero Daniel Suarez winning in front of his home fans in Xfinity, while Shane van Gisbergen secured his first Cup Series triumph of the season. There was plenty of drama as well, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar’s feud being reignited. But one couldn’t help but feel that something was missing, especially with the races being held south of the border.

Pitbull was nowhere to be found. The former co-owner of Trackhouse Racing had an abrupt departure from the sport just before the 2025 season kicked off. And given his Cuban roots and Latin American fanbase, it feels like a missed opportunity for NASCAR, Trackhouse, and Mexico not to have him present.

Mexico’s double-header lacked star power

The stage was set. NASCAR’s return to Mexico City for the first points-paying race since 1958 was a big deal. And the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosted a very successful race weekend. But the blockbuster double-header could have been elevated to the next level. After all, there’s no secret that stock car racing has a deep history with music, with the likes of Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, and Cale Yarborough singing country music in an album titled ‘NASCAR Goes Country.’

While fans in Mexico aren’t fans of good ol’ fashioned country music, Pitbull would have made a good alternative. ‘Mr. Worldwide, has a significant fanbase south of the border, and his Cuban heritage adds a feeling of relatability for the locals. Can you imagine the American rapper performing in front of a sold-out Mexico City crowd at the iconic road course? It would have taken the race weekend from great to truly memorable. And with Daniel Suarez at his side, fans would have been in for a treat. That’s the kind of cultural impact NASCAR should aim to create, especially on international waters. But Trackhouse Racing, to its credit, still delivered when it mattered the most.

However, the team was built on more than on-track performances. When Pitbull was at the helm, it was all about diversity and expanding the sport’s reach. His Cuban-American roots, global appeal, and genuine passion for stock car racing made Pitbull the ideal celebrity investor. And his presence was sorely missed in Mexico.

via Getty AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Rapper Pitbull performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s a lesson NASCAR can learn from. For one-off situations like these, fans expect more than just race cars. It doesn’t hurt to have a bit of showmanship, culture, and superstars that can truly connect with the audience. And Pitbull would have ticked all the boxes. Even though Suarez delivered an emotional victory, what was a great weekend could have been elevated to unprecedented heights if Mr. Worldwide were around. Perhaps next year, if NASCAR decides to take a trip to Mexico again.

What’s next for NASCAR?

We’ve been hearing that NASCAR wants to go international for nearly a decade now. But before 2025, it was only speculation. It’s taken the sanctioning body 67 years for the sport to cross the U.S borders, and even back then, it was only Canada. In the 90s, the stock car racing series went to Australia and Japan as well, but those were exhibition events. And when the race in Mexico was announced, everyone knew this was just a test for what was possible in the future.

And now that the race weekend has surpassed expectations, fans are already wondering what’s next. Canada seems like the obvious solution, with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve a venue NASCAR could explore for their next international adventure. But whether it would be a replacement for Mexico or an additional international race remains to be seen. But the goal is clear, the sport is looking to expand.

What are the other possibilities? Perhaps another trip to Japan, or somewhere in Europe. The Middle East is also an attractive destination, with Formula 1 having races in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Qatar, everything is on the table. As Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon said, “I think that NASCAR could make an impact, whether it be England, Germany, South America, Australia, you name it.”

But there’s substantial work to be done to make such international ambitions a reality. NASCAR will need to sort out its logistics and work alongside sponsors to ensure local laws don’t interfere with branding opportunities. If they nail down the final things, there’s no reason why a thoroughly American motorsport can have international appeal.