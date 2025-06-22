‘Opportunistic’ Joey Logano Goes Against Mark Martin’s Rant to Upset Fan’s Demands

In NASCAR fandom, if there is a single driver likely to step forward in defense of the current playoff system, Joey Logano would top that list, having claimed three Cup Series championships (2018, 2022, and 2024) under the elimination-style format introduced in 2014 and refined over the years. The debate around the playoff format has intensified following Shane van Gisbergen’s win in Mexico City, which vaulted him into playoff contention right from the tail end of the points tally. The 2024 season offered precedents. Harrison Burton’s upset at Daytona moved him from outside the top 20 into the playoffs. And Chase Briscoe’s late-season victory at Darlington did the same despite his struggles earlier in the year.

At the same time, respected veterans such as Richard Petty and Mark Martin have been vocal in recent days, prominently Martin, as he mentioned, “People on the committee are all beholding to the almighty dollar. And so there’s no way they’re gonna go back to 36 races because they think that that won’t please the TV networks,” criticized the format in light of the Mexico result. Now let’s examine Logano’s perspective and whether his stance is opportunistic or reflects a deeper understanding of the system.

Joey Logano is all in for the playoff format

In his remarks to Zach Gelb, Logano emphasized that the current format was created for a reason to introduce “do or die moments, just like every other professional sport,” and to prevent a season where the title is decided before the final races. He stated, “I like it, what we have now. And we’ve got to remember, we changed it for a reason… That’s kind of boring, crowning a champion early, and nobody wanted to see that. So they wanted to develop something better. And this is what we got now is the playoffs.” This ties directly to his own success. He has mastered the format’s demands, translating regular-season wins and consistent performance into seeding advantages, while also leveraging late-season momentum when needed.

Far from a generic endorsement, Logano’s comments reflect both experience and results. He was the first driver to sweep an entire round under the current elimination-style format in the playoffs (2015 Round of 12), and his three titles under this system underscore an ability to navigate its variables better than most peers. Logano acknowledged inevitable dissent. “No-one’s everyone’s going to be happy. There’s always going to be someone saying, this is better back then.” Yet he highlighted the system’s balance.

“Our playoff system rewards consistency through the regular season. It rewards winning through the regular season to seed you better. But at the same time, there’s always the underdog story that can get hot at the right time, figure everything out, and go win the championship.” All it took him to win the championship last year was a fuel mileage race in Nashville and a lucky break thanks to Alex Bowman’s disqualification at Charlotte Roval. So, while the #22 team have found the secret sauce with the Gen 7 car, Logano has been lucky as well.

In 2018 and 2022, all he needed to do was win a regular-season race and notch up the effort in the elimination round format, which is where he seems to find his mojo at the right time. Last year, the likes of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell succumbed under the pressure in the playoffs, whereas Logano was dialed in and snagged important wins along the way to find himself in contention for the title.

If anything, Joey Logano and Team Penske have mastered the art of executing in the playoffs. There’s a reason why Penske drivers have bagged the titles for three straight years. All the teams have the same route and journey, but somehow these guys do it a little better. And this acts as a defense for them. The playoff format needs an overhaul, but until NASCAR does that, Logano and Penske will play by these rules, whether people like it or not.

Richard Petty questions playoff integrity

Richard Petty’s broader critique of the playoff system centers on fairness and respecting sustained performance over one-off wins. He argued that “if you win and you’re in, that can’t be right,” highlighting concerns for drivers who run consistently in the top 15–20 yet miss out when a late wildcard emerges from deep in the standings. Petty emphasized that season-long efforts by solid performers should carry more weight: “What happened to the guy that’s 15th or 16th or 18th? You know, running good, finishing good.” His stance reflects a desire to preserve the merit of consistency and integrity in championship contention, suggesting the format may need adjustments.

Beyond road-course grievances, Petty questioned whether the current “win and you’re in” approach undermines NASCAR’s foundational values: rewarding sustained excellence and hard-fought progress over an entire campaign. He urged NASCAR to balance excitement with equity, implying that the playoff criteria should better account for drivers who demonstrate reliable results across diverse track types. Given how the current schedule is laid out, we just might have more road course ringers securing their spot in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How long will NASCAR keep up with this system that clearly needs oversight or tweaks? Denny Hamlin and Steve Letarte have all shared their ideal format to crown a champion, but going back to the points system isn’t on the cards.