NASCAR keeps finding problems that don’t need a fix, over those that genuinely do, and for 2027, it is considering changing the qualifying format. If not completely, then at least for a few races. But how much entertainment can it add to qualifying before it stops being about qualifying? While the conversation has already shifted from the original rainout metric to something far more performative, are the audiences truly looking for a better Saturday than Sunday? While NASCAR officials may find their proposed notion exciting, two veterans have already pleaded for the folks to differ.

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Two weeks after the President of NASCAR Event Management, John Probst, hinted that the All-Star Race qualifying format could potentially make its way to points races, Pete Pistone and Jeff Gluck have opposed the idea via X posts.

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“If you want to use a pit stop as part of an exhibition race fine but in no, way shape or form should that idea migrate to any points race – qualifying is a necessary procedural function of a race weekend to set the lineup – trying to make it “entertaining” has failed before,” expressed Pistone.

Reposting his post, Gluck seconded Pistone’s straightforward dismissal of the new format by stating, “+1, please don’t do this NASCAR.”

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These opinions came after NASCAR unveiled a new rainout metric for qualifying in 2027 on November 6. While Probst’s proposal is still under consideration and largely an experiment that NASCAR may want to try, the sanctioning body has confirmed that the rainout metric will change for 2027.

The outgoing metric largely relied on the driver’s result in the last race, accounting for 70%, and the car’s place in the owner standings, completing the other 30%, to set the qualifying order when rain washes out the qualifying results or cancels the session entirely.

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While it did work well for drivers who secured better results and were leading in the standings, it was unfair to drivers who suffered due to poor results and ranked lower in the standings. The 2026 Chase brilliantly reflected how the metric tipped the scale for drivers.

“Certainly, I would say that a lot of the work that we did on the metric where we take your finish the week before and then add that to your owner’s position serves a good purpose for qualifying,” said Probst before explaining how it cost drivers crucial positions in the Chase.”

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“I think though, when we look at it and see how it happened this year, I think we had four of our first six or something like that get rained out for qualifying. And then you really do see some of the potential unfairness and how it was going to lay out when we did the wet weather lineup that way. So what we’re going to do for 2027 is line them up by owner’s points. That’ll make it a little bit easier to explain to our fans. There’s no math involved other than you just look at the owner’s points, and that’s how we’ll line them up on Sunday.”

Heading into 2027, the rainout metric will now decide the qualifying order purely based on the owner’s standings, as the championship leader will start on pole.

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But the NASCAR official did not stop at unveiling the new change; he added that NASCAR is also considering making the overall qualifying product exciting for fans by introducing an All-Star-style qualifying format at a few points races in the season. It builds on a driver’s lap speed with their pit crew’s ability to execute a fast pit stop.

“I could see us making some tweaks to, like, maybe only having one round at the superspeedways. And then, not trying to break a whole lot of news, but we are looking at that All-Star style qualifying where you actually have a pit stop for maybe a very select few races next year, the NASCAR executive hinted.

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“Just to kind of mix it up, see the fans’ reaction to just adding a little bit more activity to the qualifying and, you know, kind of making it more of a team qualifying versus just a driver out there going as fast as he can, but bringing the pit crew into it. So we’re still working on that with the teams, but that is something we’d like to do next year for a handful of events.”

Executed across three laps, the driver completes one timed lap and comes to the pit road on lap 1, gets a mandatory four-tire pit stop and exits the pit road on lap 2, and ultimately delivers the final lap on lap 3. The total elapsed time determines the qualifying order. The fastest pit stop also wins the separate $100,000 Pit Crew Challenge and determines pit-stall selection order.

According to Probst, the exhibition race’s qualifying, which was executed at the 2026 Dover All-Star, adds excitement, brings the pit crew into focus, and makes it a team competition rather than just a driver trying to set the fastest lap. While it works well for the standalone feature race with no points to gain or lose, implementing it in a regular-season race may not be an ideal move. This is where Pete Pistone’s remarks make a compelling argument.

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The NASCAR broadcaster has shut down the idea by emphasizing that the appeal of traditional NASCAR qualifying is that it is a relatively straightforward test of a driver’s speed, preparation, and ability to extract the maximum performance from the car. It isn’t necessarily the most spectacular part of a race weekend, but it serves an important competitive purpose. By replacing its high-stakes nature with manufactured entertainment, NASCAR may do more harm than good to its overall racing product.

NASCAR isn’t necessarily saying that qualifying is broken. It is looking at how to make the session more attractive to fans, broadcasters, and sponsors. However, multiple attempts in the past have played out differently. Exhibit A? The Group/Knockout qualifying sessions from 2014 to 2019.

The Group format unleashed the entire field out together in the first round, followed by the second round where only drivers who were the fastest in the first one qualified, and eventually the third round saw the fastest 12 fight for pole. But this session eventually led to drafting, gamesmanship, congestion, and teams waiting for favorable track positions.

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Especially at tracks like Talladega and Daytona, where drivers formed drafting packs to gain speed during qualifying. This resulted in dangerous multi-car incidents, including a four-car crash at Daytona in 2015. NASCAR abandoned the format at superspeedways and made multiple adjustments to the group/pack sessions from 2015 to 2019, eventually returning to single-car qualifying at ovals in May 2019.

Pistone and Gluck are not the only two NASCAR insiders opposing the potential all-star qualifying format at points races.

23XI Racing’s spotter Freddy Kraft revealed his take on the proposed order decider on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, saying, “It’s a gimmick. It belongs at the All-Star race. It does not belong at point races. It’s a gimmick as simple as that.”

But the new proposal also has a few fans: first, NASCAR officials who backed the proposal, and then Tommy Baldwin Jr. The veteran NASCAR crew chief, who is also a co-host alongside Freddy Kraft on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, shared his stance by expressing how fans could enjoy the session as it becomes a more team-focused spectacle.

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While Gluck and Pistone have already torched the idea of introducing an exhibition race-style qualifying to points races, the proposal is still under consideration as NASCAR officials still believe the gamble might just be worth the risk given that a few races could do no harm to the overall calendar.

However, NASCAR also has bigger issues like stage racing, problematic new gen cars, the need to improve the officiating process, and improvisations like softened bumpers that need to be revamped. And while new suggestions can wait, older problems from the outgoing season cannot.