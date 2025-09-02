Fans Not Convinced Over ‘Lame Excuses’ as NASCAR Schedule Cuts Ties With Iconic Track

Fans buzzed when NASCAR dropped the 2026 schedules for its series, sparking debates across the garage about fresh additions and surprising omissions that left some gearheads thrilled and others scratching their heads. The Xfinity Series, in particular, saw shifts that highlighted evolving priorities, with tracks like Portland International Raceway standing out after hosting its latest event.

There, young phenom Connor Zilisch dominated the Pacific Office Automation 147 on August 30, 2025, clinching his eighth victory of the season in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. But as schedules evolve, what lingers for spots like Portland?

Portland first joined the Xfinity calendar in 2022, marking its debut with the inaugural race that drew crowds to the 1.98-mile road course in Oregon. Owned by the City of Portland, the venue has hosted various motorsports since 1961, including Craftsman Truck Series events in 1999 and 2000. Its layout, blending fast straights and tight turns, has produced memorable battles, like Zilisch’s recent triumph amid a field of rookies. Yet, with changes afoot, how do these decisions impact loyal circuits?

NASCAR pulled Portland International Raceway from the 2026 Xfinity Series lineup, citing the facility’s outdated infrastructure as a key barrier to continuing operations there. According to reports, the track lacks basic modern amenities essential for teams, such as reliable power and connectivity in critical areas.

“NASCAR officials have removed [Portland] from the Xfinity Series 2026 schedule because the track is in dire need of upgrades, according to BRK Racing team owner Randy Knighton. For example, there are no electronic or internet connections on pit row.” https://t.co/E2l56PhaEM

— Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 2, 2025

This echoes broader facility concerns at PIR, which underwent major repaving and safety enhancements in 2007-2008 to widen turns and add curbs, yet still falls short for NASCAR’s data-heavy demands today. What makes Portland iconic goes beyond its challenges; it’s a road course that has delivered thrilling action since entering Xfinity in 2022, with winners like Shane van Gisbergen in 2024 and Zilisch’s record-setting lap of 1:14.552 in 2025.

NASCAR’s Ben Kennedy noted the Pacific Northwest’s appeal, saying, “We’re always looking at new markets we could explore in the future, and the Pacific Northwest has always been high on our list,” suggesting potential for return if issues get addressed. Built on a former WWII site, PIR’s history includes hosting IndyCar without similar complaints, raising questions about why upgrades weren’t prioritized earlier for a track that boosts regional engagement.

Over on Reddit, the r/NASCAR community lit up with the news, sharing raw takes that captured the frustration bubbling among supporters. As one post detailed Knighton’s insights, comments poured in, showing how fans aren’t buying into the official line without a fight. This sets the stage for digging into those voices.

Fan reactions to Portland’s schedule snub

One fan pointed out, “A few years ago they had IndyCar, IndyNXT, US2000, and ARCA there all the same weekend. They have the space for Cup and Xfinity.” This highlights PIR’s proven capacity for multi-series events, like the 2022 weekend, where ARCA West joined Xfinity without hitches, per event recaps. Back then, the track managed logistics for diverse fields on its 268-acre site, including ample paddock areas. Such history shows PIR’s versatility, built from its Delta Park roots, making the removal feel like a missed chance to expand NASCAR’s footprint in a motorsport-hotbed region.

Another commenter remarked, “IndyCar actually cares about fans going to their events.” IndyCar has raced at PIR since 1984, with annual events drawing steady crowds, over 30,000 for the 2024 Grand Prix, according to attendance figures. Their commitment includes fan zones and accessible viewing, contrasting NASCAR’s brief four-year stint. This stems from IndyCar‘s long-term deal with the city-owned track, fostering upgrades like the 2008 repave that benefited all series and underscoring a fan-first approach that keeps the venue thriving.

A voice questioned, “While I get that PIR needs upgrades, idk how you can say these things are essential when you made 4 races work perfectly fine without them – and IndyCar makes it work just fine without them. They knew the track didn’t have those things when they signed the original deal to race there.” Indeed, Xfinity events from 2022 to 2025 ran smoothly despite known limitations, with no major disruptions reported in post-race inspections. IndyCar operates there annually using similar setups, relying on portable tech, which teams adapted to during the initial agreement signed in 2021. This backstory points to a shift in priorities, perhaps tied to evolving series standards.

Someone else shared, “I just don’t understand for the life of me how NASCAR leadership and Xfinity owners can claim their interest in growing the series but yet every time there is a standalone event, they do everything in their power to kill it once it gets off the ground.” Standalone races like Portland’s have historically boosted visibility, with the 2022 debut drawing new viewers to the series’ only West Coast solo stop. Yet, similar events at tracks like Mid-Ohio in 2021 faced cuts, per schedule archives, despite growth claims from officials. This pattern frustrates expansion efforts, as these outings allow focused promotion in underserved areas.

Finally, a fan stated, “I went to both Indy and Xfinity at PIR the last few years. I’m convinced NASCAR does not care about the market.” Attendees at dual weekends noted strong turnouts for IndyCar versus thinner Xfinity crowds, with 2025’s race seeing Zilisch‘s win but limited promotion. The Pacific Northwest, home to racers like Kasey Kahne, craves more events, yet NASCAR’s pullback ignores this, unlike IndyCar’s sustained presence since returning in 2018. It leaves locals feeling overlooked in a sport aiming for national reach.