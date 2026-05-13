“Prepared to Fight as Long as It Takes”: Town Hero Rises Up Against NASCAR Track Demolition as Judgment Awaits

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is one of the last remnants of NASCAR’s disappearing past. The track, which was one of the first to be sanctioned by the sport, now sits mostly abandoned. But that was until a real-estate magnate laid eyes on the land that housed the track and decided to build an industry around it. And unsurprisingly, it resulted in a lawsuit.

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Tasha Kummer jumps into action to protect Greenville-Pickens

“We are prepared to fight as long as it takes,” said Tasha Kummer, a racer who has now become the face of change for Greenville-Pickens’ uncertain future. The 0.5-mile speedway has a long history of racing, but with no races held there since 2022, RealtyLink ended up purchasing most of the land around it. Now, in order for their industry to grow, they would have to purchase the track and perhaps demolish it, taking with it decades of NASCAR history.

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But many have come to speak up for it, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., who earlier made a huge announcement: “If @GPSspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry,” he wrote on X.

But there could be more purpose to the track than just that, as Kummer explained after a recent hearing: “We would love to see it opened back up and turned back into what it once was. I think it could be very profitable for all of Pickens County, not just for races, but car shows, STEM programs for kids, we’ve even talked to the police department about having like speed chase, events there, or training courses.”

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While all of this sounds promising, the final decision is for Pickens County to make. The final decision was expected in an earlier hearing. However, after both sides made their point, RealtyLink’s application for their next phase of development was denied. This basically meant the situation remains the same for the track’s future: fragile.

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While the track’s long history is certainly of interest to most racing fans and drivers who want the track to stay, it is quite apparent that the land it is built on is far more valuable than the revenue the 0.5-mile venue is generating.

NASCAR’s Cup Series stopped racing on the track in the 70s. However, there were quite a few events that brought in enough revenue. But for the past four years, there haven’t been any major events. Although Dale Jr. promised to bring the CARS Tour back to the track, that will only be if the track is saved, which seems a little unlikely right now.

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SC Attorney General joins the fight to protect NASCAR track GP Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gained the support of many shortly after announcing the CARS Tour plan of returning to the track once it was saved. One of the most unexpected supporters was South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson. Currently running for governor, he emphasized the track’s historical importance.

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“Greenville-Pickens Speedway is part of South Carolina history. When @DaleJr says he would be first in line to return, it shows just how important this track is to the heritage of American motorsports. We should do everything we can to preserve this historic landmark,” he wrote on X, replying to Dale Jr.

Although this is encouraging, the track’s future remains undetermined. The real estate firm seems to have strong explanations with them. Moreover, they seem determined to take over the track.

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Many of NASCAR’s historical tracks have been under loud discussions this year, including the likes of the Southside Speedway and the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. While the future for the latter seems a bit thin, given the constant protests by the locals and the infrastructural issues, Southside and GP still could be saved.

The date for the next hearing is not known; however, it is safe to assume that the likes of Tasha Kummer and the rest of the Greenville-Pickens crew would have to work a lot harder to keep an important piece of NASCAR history alive.