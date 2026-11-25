There was a time when Friday nights meant driving from Clovis to Plaza Park Raceway for a micro sprint and another evening learning the ropes alongside his father. 10 years later, Corey Day is back at the same track, but almost everything else has changed. The cars are different, the stakes are higher, and racing has taken him further than that little boy could have imagined. Looking back at the distance between those Friday nights and where he stands now, Day can hardly believe it himself.

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The Hendrick Motorsports prodigy just wrapped a sensational rookie season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this year, finishing fifth in the standings. With four race wins, 12 top-five finishes, 22 top-10 finishes, and two pole positions, the driver was already competing for a title win at Homestead-Miami when an early collision with Rajah Caruth ended his title hopes. However, Day demonstrated he was ready to be a central figure in NASCAR’s second-division storyline in 2026.

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With the off-season now underway, the driver found himself returning to the very track that led him to his NASCAR career all these years ago in 2016. The Hendrick Motorsports driver returned to the Plaza Park Raceway to compete in the USAC National Midget race alongside 2026 Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson. And although Day was excited to race at the track after three years, his interview with Fox26 News took him down memory lane as he reflected on his meteoric rise through the ranks.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s pretty crazy. It’s kind of cool to see all of the people I grew up racing here,” said Day when the interviewer asked how fast he had risen through the ranks in the last 10 years.

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“I’m not going to say it’s unheard of now, how fast I moved through everything, but to have started racing cars 10 years ago and to be in, now, my second year of NASCAR competition is pretty ridiculous when you actually say that. So yeah, it’s super cool. I’m very blessed to have had the opportunities I’ve had and have the success that I’ve had too.”

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The race saw Jett Yantis, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Justin Grant clinch the top three places, while Cup star Kyle Larson finished fourth after starting from 15th. Hometown hero Corey Day finished fifth after qualifying fourth; however, he was happy to return to the track in Larson’s company. When asked how Larson ended up joining him at the race, Day revealed that the Hendrick Motorsports racer’s kids have raced at the track for the past couple of years, with his son, Owen Larson, winning at the track over the last couple of years.

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While the O’Reilly Series racer returned to the track after three years, his association with the Plaza Raceway goes all the way back to 2016, when he raced in the micro sprint category as a 10-year-old. The Plaza Park Raceway became his regular Friday-night racing venue, and he also competed at other California tracks, including Lemoore Speedway.

“Yeah, yeah, I was 10 when I started. It was just a lot of fun, to tell you the truth, I look back on it, and those are really good memories.”

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“You know I raced for my parents so me and my dad going to the races every weekend; and this is one of the places I feel like I really blossomed as a race car driver and learned the most from my dad, and just about racing in general. So this was where the first things were all learned.”

Between 2018 and 2020, Day quickly established himself as one of California’s most promising micro sprint racers. He won the prestigious Tulsa Shootout in 2018, earned the King of California title, and claimed back-to-back Plaza Park track championships in 2018 and 2019. He continued adding victories at events such as the Outlaw Nationals before beginning his transition into 410 sprint car racing in 2020.

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By 2020, Day was ready to move beyond micro sprints, making the jump to 410 sprint cars and quickly establishing himself in the discipline. His success continued in midget racing, where he earned his first USAC National Midget victory in 2021. A King of the West NARC 410 championship in 2023 further cemented his reputation in dirt racing, before his victory at the prestigious Turkey Night Grand Prix in 2024 marked another milestone. But a new opportunity was already taking shape.

After signing with Hendrick Motorsports, Day made his NASCAR debut in 2025, competing in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series. A year later, he was a full-time O’Reilly Series driver, winning four races and finishing fifth in the championship.

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Those years on dirt had done more than build Day’s trophy cabinet; they had also shaped the racecraft that would eventually catch NASCAR’s attention. Kyle Larson first took notice of the young Californian while racing against him in dirt midgets and later recommended him to Jeff Gordon.

Having watched Day’s development in sprint cars, Larson’s endorsement helped put him on Hendrick Motorsports’ radar. What began with Friday nights at Plaza Park had opened the door to an opportunity Day’s family had never initially imagined.

When Jeff Gordon asked Larson about Day, his response was simple: “He’s so good; someone should pick him up.”

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Gordon saw an opportunity for Hendrick Motorsports, and Larson followed up with a message reinforcing his recommendation. With two influential figures in the organisation backing the young driver’s potential, Day signed with Hendrick in December 2024. His first season on pavement in 2025 saw him make 11 O’Reilly Series starts, recording two top-10s and a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas, while also securing two top-five finishes in nine Truck Series appearances.

Rick Hendrick’s assessment at the time summed up the confidence behind the move: “When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention.”

The next step in Day’s journey is already taking shape. He will return to the No. 17 Chevrolet for a second full-time O’Reilly Series campaign in 2027, while making his Cup Series debut in a part-time programme with Spire Motorsports. A full-time promotion remains a longer-term possibility rather than a confirmed plan, but Hendrick’s extended commitment makes one thing clear: the organisation sees plenty more to come from the young Californian.

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The Hendrick Motorsports prodigy’s return to the track is about more than just where he began his journey as a race car driver. For the Clovis native, that 50-minute drive on Friday nights led him to his NASCAR career, where he now gets to drive for one of the biggest names in the sport.