Prime Video’s Coca-Cola 600 Win Spurs NASCAR Expansion With DIRECTV for Business

It looks like NASCAR’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video is paying off already. After the checkered flag was waved at Charlotte Motor Speedway, fans could not help but compliment the e-commerce giant for their broadcast quality of the crown jewel race, a stark contrast from the kind of reception FOX Sports has received in recent years. Now, it looks like the stock car racing series has another big win after signing a major deal with cable TV provider DIRECTV.

NASCAR’s hierarchy has been exploring avenues for expansion for quite a while now, and it looks like a solution has presented itself on its own. With DIRECTV for Business having over 300,000 locations, could this be exactly what the sanctioning body has been looking for all along?

DIRECTV expands its offerings through NASCAR

NASCAR has faced its fair share of criticism over the years. While Formula 1 and IndyCar have modernized with time, the stock car racing series has often been described as too traditional by motorsports enthusiasts. However, that changed recently when Amazon Prime broadcast the iconic Coca-Cola 600 for the first time, a move that was well-received by the community. With the deal extending to four more races, fans can’t wait to see what’s next in the coming weeks.

As things stand, it looks like the ‘deal’ with Amazon is already paying off. The e-commerce giant has joined hands with DIRECTV for Business, which supplies TVs to places like bars, restaurants, and hotels across the United States. As per the agreement, those businesses can now broadcast every Amazon Prime NASCAR race, something no other commercial TV provider has the rights to offer. It’s a big step for the sports’ expansion, especially in commercial spaces, a strategy that NASCAR has not been able to crack until now.

The deal will kick off at the upcoming Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1. Other races, as part of this agreement, are the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Viva Mexico 250 at the iconic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and ‘The Great American Getaway 400’ at Pocono Raceway. After that, TNT and Max will begin their first-ever five-race schedule, starting with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It remains to be seen if DIRECTV for Business’ deal will extend once the Cup Series rights are transferred to TNT and Max. The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 saw an average of 2.72 million viewers tuning in for the crown-jewel event, the third-highest race broadcast of the season among those not aired by FOX. If viewership numbers continue to remain high, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility for commercial spaces to broadcast NASCAR after the race in Pocono as well.

Momentum is on Amazon Prime’s side

Expectations are high from Amazon Prime ever since they have taken over the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast duties. While fans felt that the bar was set low by FOX to begin with, few expected the Coca-Cola 600 to have such a good production quality. The e-commerce giant seems to have ticked all the boxes so far, and Prime Video’s global head of sports, Jay Marine, has already said the company is “excited to reach younger audiences” through NASCAR.

While Amazon’s debut was impressive, NASCAR’s Ben Kennedy has claimed that the platform needs to capitalize on the momentum while it’s on their side. He told BlackBook Motorsport, “The amount of promotion that [Amazon Prime Video is] doing around Nascar and for the Coke 600 and what they’re going to do for these next five races is going to be significant for us.” He went on to say, “We also launched a documentary on Dale Earnhardt last Thursday, that’s already been number one on Amazon Prime. I was on Amazon Prime last night, and it was still number one, so [that ranking] for the first four or five days is great.”

NASCAR is headed to Nashville Superspeedway for the next race on Prime Video. As things stand, the race has averaged an estimated 3 million viewers in the last four years, a target the platform will hope to surpass this time around. Do you think the e-commerce giant is exceeding your expectations with their Cup Series coverage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!