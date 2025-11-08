Promising Female Star Set to Make NASCAR Debut After Successful Sprint Career

One female star has built her racing foundation not on the smooth asphalt of major ovals, but in the tight quarters of dirt-track racing. Beginning her career in outlaw karts in 2018, she rapidly climbed the open-wheel ladder, developing the hyper-fast reflexes and car control necessary to succeed on constantly changing surfaces. Her skills were honed at the legendary Millbridge Speedway, which serves as a crucial training ground where she competed alongside NASCAR stars like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who frequently race there to maintain their edge. And her name? Laci Ferno.

The 20-year-old star’s deliberate path toward stock continued with her transition into the POWRi National Midget Series, where she secured a significant developmental opportunity. In 2022, she made her Midget debut with Mounce/Stout Motorsports. She even joined Abacus Racing’s Women’s Development Team in 2023, which was established to support driver and crew members. And now, her ascent into NASCAR is unstoppable with a brand new announcement.

Laci Ferno trading sprint dirt for NASCAR stock-car speed

The world of NASCAR’s developmental pipeline is buzzing with the announcement that rising short track star Laci Ferno is set to make her ARCA Menards Series debut in the 2026 season. Ferno represents the next wave of talent transitioning from the often-gritty open-wheel and dirt circuits into the heavy stock cars of NASCAR.

She has been transparent about her enthusiasm for this monumental step, stating, “I am excited to officially announce that I will be making my NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut in 2026. This is a major step forward in my racing career, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Wimsy Toys.”

The ARCA Menards serves as the final proving ground before the NASCAR national series, and her planned debut at the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway in July signals an aggressive start to her stock car journey. She further stated, “My first confirmed race will be July 3, 2026, at Chicagoland Speedway. Additional race dates will be shared as soon as I receive confirmation to take shape. I will also be looking to my team for a schedule update.”

Securing a primary sponsorship from a company like Wimsy Toys is vital in ARCA, a series heavily dependent on funding, and her established social media following of over 30,000 followers provides immediate value to the partner. “I’m looking forward to sharing more details as they become available. This next chapter represents a new challenge and an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and compete at the ARCA level,” she stated in an official statement.

Her racing pedigree is significant, as her father, Lance Ferno, is a noted former ACT Late Model champion, demonstrating his proven ability as a driver on the sport tracks that serve as the foundation for NASCAR’s ladder system. Beyond his own driving career, he has spent significant time as a long-time crew member on various NASCAR teams, like Chip Ganassi Racing, equipping him with an expert’s knowledge of car mechanics, setup, and the operational side of high-level stock car racing.

Imago via Instagram (laciferno67)

Furthermore, Ferno’s success across micro sprints, midgets, and legend cars demonstrates a high degree of adaptability. While ARCA stock cars are much heavier and rely on aerodynamic grip, the proven ability to transition between drastically different vehicle platforms is highly prized by team owners and manufacturers scouting talent. While the number and team remain unconfirmed, Ferno is certain, saying, “I’m honored to represent the company as the main spokesperson both on and off the track.”

Success in ARCA, even in a limited schedule, is the necessary catalyst to attract further funding and team affiliation required to fully commit to her dream of climbing the NASCAR ranks. However, another dirt track specialist and NASCAR Cup Series Champion is busy fulfilling his relentless pursuit during the off-season.

Kyle Larson keeps his foot on the gas after NASCAR Championship glory

Just days after clinching his second NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix, Kyle Larson isn’t just tapping the brakes. For most, a championship means celebration and downtime, but for Larson, it signals the start of another grind. Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he revealed, “I’ll be back. I’ll be racing next week in California,” before heading off to Cabo for a short family vacation and a few media stops. Even as the champagne dries, Larson’s gears are already turning toward the next challenge.

From there, the 33-year-old’s schedule kicks into high gear. He’ll return to his roots at Placeville Speedway for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets on November 14-15, co-promoting the Hangtown 100 alongside Russell Motorsports Inc. “It’s really special to be part of an event that means so much to me,” Larson said. “Placerville Speedway is a place where my family and I grew up going to, not just as fans, but to race.” After that, he’ll hit the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura before heading overseas to Australia.

Larson’s version of “offseason” reads more like a racing marathon. He plans to spend late November in Oklahoma preparing for the 2026 NASCAR pre-season, including the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. “Pretty, pretty normal offseason though for me. You know, a little bit of vacation and some racing,” he shrugged. Given his 2024 off-season dominance, which includes winning at Merced Speedway and taking home the Chili Bowl Nationals, it’s clear this relentless rhythm is what keeps Larson’s engine, and his legend, running.