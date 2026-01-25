Proud Kyle Busch Declares His Family Name ‘Untouchable’ After Brother Kurt’s HoF Induction

Every little brother hopes for a moment like this, and for Kyle Busch, it finally happened. During the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony, Rowdy got to watch his older brother, Kurt, make history. From their Las Vegas beginnings to becoming NASCAR legends, the Busch family just hit a major milestone thanks to the elder Busch, and now the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion couldn’t help but celebrate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to X, Kyle Busch, lovingly called the Shrub in comparison to his brother’s nickname, Bush, showed a side no one has ever seen. The NASCAR veteran penned a heartwarming message after Kurt Busch officially received the ring.

“First Busch in the HOF!!💪🏻 So proud of @KurtBusch! I’ve been there since the beginning and seen every battle, pass, and win to get to this point. Our family name is cemented in NASCAR history forever. Congrats big bro!👊🏻💍,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch had the honor of presenting the Hall of Fame ring to his older brother. On stage in Charlotte, Busch spoke with genuine emotion, highlighting their shared journey from racing as kids in Las Vegas to becoming two of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers.

Busch said this recognition was about more than wins; “it was about resilience, effort, and heart,” traits he said Kurt had shown throughout his career.

“None of this came easy, and in this work, it shouldn’t. And watching Kurt believe in himself long before the results ever showed up has been an incredible experience for me to learn from. This Hall of Fame induction isn’t just about wins or stats, it’s about the years of effort and resilience and the heart that it took to get here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this award also marks the first time the Busch family officially enters royalty territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kurt Busch’s introduction was a combination of a storied career that made him one of NASCAR’s most dynamic competitors.

Selected in his first year of eligibility by the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel, Kurt finished with 34 Cup Series wins, tied for 26th all-time, including marquee events such as the 2017 Daytona 500 and a rare All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 sweep in 2010.

Beyond statistics, his career was marked by intensity and adaptability. He won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship, the first under the new Chase format, and was known for his fierce competitive drive and resilience through both triumphs and challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old delivered some of NASCAR’s most memorable performances, including his heated run-ins with Carl Edwards, and was a key reason why Hall of Fame voters felt his legacy deserved induction.

Kurt Busch takes a sly dig at the younger Busch

Kurt Busch couldn’t resist taking a few playful shots at his younger brother as he celebrated one of the biggest moments of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Kurt officially joined the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Ray Hendrick and Harry Gant in front of a packed crowd at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The 47-year-old became visibly emotional as he addressed the audience as the final inductee. But Kurt’s heartfelt speech quickly turned cheeky when he jokingly referenced the limited success of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Xfinity program during his brief run from 2011 to 2013.

“But check this out. I am the only winner at Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Xfinity program,” Kurt said. “Just saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During his speech, the veteran returned to the same theme, ribbing Kyle again while reflecting on his time with Phoenix Racing in 2012.

“I really appreciate Phoenix Racing and James Finch,” he continued. “Racing with you boys, Nick Harrison, Steve Barkdoll, and all the members down in Spartanburg, South Carolina, we dug deep that year.

“We didn’t win in the Cup, but we did win Summer Daytona and Xfinity. Oh, I also won with Kyle Busch Motorsports again that year. Yeah, there it is. Kyle never won in that car.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights from the brief partnership with his brother’s organization came at Richmond in 2012, where Kurt Busch scored his fourth career Xfinity Series victory and the first for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

As a part-timer, the elder Busch made plenty of noise alongside his full-time NASCAR Cup Series run.

And now, with the ring in hand and smiles on their faces, it can be said with much certainty that the Busch brothers will never forget this moment.