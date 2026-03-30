“P*sses Me Off”: SVG Displays Rare Frustration as He Self Incriminates Himself Over Martinsville Mistake

If we had to describe Shane van Gisbergen using three words, it’d probably be calm, collected, and unbothered. That’s been his vibe ever since stepping into NASCAR. SVG’s been no drama, no overreactions, just steady progress. But Martinsville told a slightly different story. After hovering around the top 10 all day, SVG couldn’t hide his frustration this time, openly calling himself out for a key mistake that ultimately cost him a stronger finish.

Shane van Gisbergen owns up

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“It pisses me off running top 10 and missing it, but it’s decent. I just wasn’t good enough on the restarts. I’d lose one or two spots every time and then not be able to get them back. Had good speed and I could drive back to the guys who passed me. But, I just need to get better at the restarts car position but yeah pretty decent day.”

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That brutally honest assessment from Shane van Gisbergen pretty much summed up his Martinsville outing. For him, it was a race where the pace was there, but the execution just fell short. Just!

Starting from a career-best oval qualifying position of fifth, the Trackhouse Racing driver immediately looked like a strong contender. He settled into a strong rhythm early, comfortably running inside the top 10 and finishing Stage 1 in sixth, collecting valuable points along the way.

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Stage 2 followed a similar script. Even as slight balance issues crept in, particularly on corner exit, Shane van Gisbergen kept himself in the fight, bringing the car home in eighth by the end of the stage. It was shaping up to be one of his most complete performances yet on a short track.

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Then came the gamble. His team rolled the dice in the final stage, pitting early on Lap 268. The undercut worked. At least initially. It cycled him up to second behind Chase Elliott. For a brief moment, a breakthrough result looked well within reach. But, as you know, Martinsville doesn’t forgive easily.

As the run unfolded, those on fresher tires surged back, pushing Shane van Gisbergen down the order. A late caution on Lap 312 offered one last shot, but a poor restart from the outside lane cost him dearly, dropping him out of the top 10. From there, it was damage limitation.

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He avoided a late multi-car incident triggered by Bubba Wallace but got stuck in traffic, eventually finishing 11th, agonizingly close to a deserved top-10. For SVG, it wasn’t a bad day. But as he made clear, it easily could’ve been a great one.

Insiders see SVG as Trackhouse’s bright spot

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Even without the headline result, Shane van Gisbergen walked away from Martinsville with something arguably more important. Respect from the NASCAR community.

NASCAR insiders were quick to highlight just how strong his performance really was. Speaking on The Teardown, Jeff Gluck didn’t hold back: “SVG, he was up there all day. He qualified fifth, finished sixth in stage one. … He was pretty much the best of the non-big three cars throughout the day.”

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That’s not a small statement. In a season where powerhouses like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and 23XI Racing have largely dictated the pace, standing out as the “best of the rest” carries real weight. Even though SVG finished 11th, the way he ran consistently inside the top 10, collecting stage points, and executing cleanly, told a much bigger story.

Gluck doubled down on that sentiment, adding, “I mean, he was really impressive… better than the 23XI cars, better than the Spire cars. … That guy is super impressive.”

And then came the bigger picture.

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Jordan Bianchi framed SVG’s performance as exactly what Trackhouse Racing needs right now. Sitting 14th in points, van Gisbergen doesn’t need to win every week. Instead, he needs consistency week in week out. “These are the days he needs,” Bianchi said. “Top 15s, top 20s… then when you go to the road courses, you go all out.”

It’s a strategy that fits Shane van Gisbergen perfectly. While he’s still adapting to NASCAR’s ovals, his road course pedigree gives him a clear edge when those tracks come into play. Until then, stacking solid finishes keeps him in the hunt. And considering the broader struggles within Trackhouse, with Ross Chastain openly admitting the team needs more speed, Shane van Gisbergen’s steady rise might just be the foundation they build around moving forward.