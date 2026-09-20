Punches Fly at Bristol as Ryan Blaney Confronts Carson Hocevar in Wild Post-Race Brawl

“Yeah, something’s going to happen,” Ryan Blaney answered when asked whether he planned to have a conversation with Carson Hocevar after their late-race incident at Bristol. The Team Penske driver did not have to wait long. What began with contact on the track quickly spilled into the pit lane, where Blaney confronted Hocevar after the checkered flag. And this time around there wasn’t much of a talking, but a lot of punches.

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The tension between Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar did not end when the checkered flag fell at Bristol. Blaney walked toward Hocevar on pit road and pushed the Spire Motorsports driver, prompting Hocevar to respond with several right hooks while holding Blaney around the neck with his left arm. At least one of those punches appeared to connect with Blaney’s face, sending his cap flying in the air.

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Blaney was pushed back behind a couple of Hocevar’s crew members during the initial exchange, but that did not end the confrontation. He returned toward Hocevar moments later, leading to another bout of pushing and shoving. Blaney appeared to throw a punch or two, with one connecting, during the second exchange as the two drivers continued their heated confrontation.

The incident was the result of what had happened only moments earlier on the track. On Lap 457, Hocevar made an aggressive move to the inside while battling Blaney near the front. Contact followed, sending Blaney into a spin. His No. 12 Ford backed into the outside wall, ending his race while Hocevar continued toward the finish.

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Hocevar went on to finish third. Blaney, meanwhile, was left with a 33rd-place finish and another DNF.

That outcome carried significant consequences for Blaney’s championship campaign. He had arrived at Bristol fourth in the Chase standings, just 33 points behind Denny Hamlin, and had spent much of the evening steadily eating into that deficit. At one stage, Blaney and Hamlin were even tied for the lead in the Chase standings.

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Instead of leaving Bristol in a stronger position, Blaney dropped to sixth and now sits 52 points behind Larson, who took over the championship lead. The dramatic swing made the Lap 457 incident even more costly for the Team Penske driver. Unsurprisingly, Blaney and Hocevar had very different interpretations of the contact.

“I got clear off of four then protected the bottom and I felt like I got driven over and crushed,” Blaney said after getting out of his car.

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Hocevar maintained that wrecking Blaney was not his intention and offered his explanation of how the contact unfolded.

“I wasn’t trying to wreck him. It just looked like to me. I got a run and, you know, kind of went left, and he spun, and I spun him,” Hocevar said.

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Hocevar also addressed what happened once the two drivers met on pit road. According to the Spire driver, there was little discussion before Blaney decided to confront him.

“So I mean, there wasn’t a whole lot of talking. He just kinda like said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t gonna take it.”

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The confrontation was a stark contrast to how Blaney’s Bristol weekend had started. Before climbing into the car, he shared a family moment with his wife while holding their 10-month-old son, Charley Bennett Blaney. With another critical Chase race ahead, the scene captured a much more relaxed side of the Team Penske driver.

His race itself initially followed the same positive trajectory. Blaney established himself as one of the strongest cars on the Bristol track, taking the Stage 2 victory and leading 119 of the opening 250 laps. He was steadily closing the gap to Hamlin and appeared to be building exactly the kind of points night he needed.

Even after being sent to the rear following his commitment line violation, Blaney showed remarkable pace. By Lap 426, he had climbed back to seventh. Less than 30 laps later, he was challenging Hocevar for second and eventually passed him on Lap 457.

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Then everything changed. One lap after moving into second, Blaney spun after contact with Hocevar and slammed the outside wall. A night that had once looked like a championship breakthrough ended with a DNF and a fight on pit road.

For Hocevar, the third-place finish kept the focus on a strong Bristol run. For Blaney, however, the night became a painful reminder of how quickly a promising Chase race can unravel.