NASCAR has never been short of drivers willing to test themselves beyond stock cars. Tony Stewart conquered the IndyCar world before returning to NASCAR, while Kyle Larson has carried his dirt-track talents across sprint cars, midgets, and late models. Then there’s Shane van Gisbergen, who brought his road-course expertise from Australia to NASCAR and quickly made an impression. But which drivers could thrive almost anywhere they raced? Kevin Harvick has his answer, naming three Cup Series stars he believes could adapt to even the World Rally Championship.

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“My three guys would be Larson, Reddick, and SVG. And I think that Larson and Reddick have, you know, a past dirt background, very versatile as far as, as being able to adapt to the car. You put them in World Rally Championship or whatever it is, I think if that’s what they’re focused on, I think that they could, they could figure it out,” Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast.

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Harvick’s choices reflect three different racing journeys, but they share one defining trait: the ability to adjust when the car, track, and competition change.

Larson’s case is perhaps the strongest example of a driver who refuses to stay in one lane. The 2021 and 2025 Cup Series champion has continued competing in sprint cars and midgets alongside his NASCAR commitments, taking on some of dirt racing’s biggest events.

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He won the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2020 and 2021 before adding a third Golden Driller in 2025, becoming a three-time winner of the prestigious indoor midget race. His resume also includes victories at the Knoxville Nationals and Kings Royal, two major sprint car events. Larson even attempted the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2024 and 2025, taking on the demanding double despite the very different machinery involved.

Reddick’s path to NASCAR also began on dirt, where he made a name for himself well before becoming a Cup Series contender. Starting in Outlaw Karts at just four years old, he progressed through mini sprints, midgets, dirt late models, and sprint cars. By his teenage years, he was already setting records in dirt racing, becoming the youngest driver to win a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature and the youngest to qualify on the pole for Eldora Speedway’s World 100.

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His dirt career helped prepare him for a stock-car journey that brought back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019. Reddick has since established himself in the Cup Series, winning races on road courses and ovals alike. That range of experience helps explain why Harvick believes he could adapt to a completely different challenge if he dedicated himself to it.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, offers a different kind of versatility. Before arriving in NASCAR, the New Zealander built a formidable reputation in Australian Supercars, winning three championships in 2016, 2021, and 2022. His stunning victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 showed how quickly he could translate his road-course expertise to stock cars.

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But his experience extends beyond circuit racing. In 2020, he competed in the Battle of Jacks Ridge rally event in New Zealand, taking on a discipline he had long wanted to try. He later entered Rally New Zealand in 2022, gaining experience in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 car. His NASCAR career has also required a steep learning curve on ovals, where he has steadily improved after initially making his name on road courses.

That is what makes Harvick’s trio particularly interesting. Larson and Reddick have the dirt-racing foundation to draw on, while SVG has already shown that a driver can move from one national racing discipline to another and remain competitive.

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Rallying would bring a different set of demands, including loose surfaces, pace notes, and stages where drivers cannot rely on the familiar rhythm of an oval or road course. Their existing achievements do not guarantee success in the World Rally Championship, but Harvick’s point is that each has the adaptability and racing instincts to learn.