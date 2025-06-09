Fans Question NASCAR’s Over-Hallowed Michigan Traditions

It’s always showtime at Michigan International Speedway. But before engines roar to life, tradition takes center stage. The national anthem. Or in this case, anthems.

That’s right, Michigan is one of just three tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series where both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems are performed before the race. Nestled near the border, MIS shares this tradition with Watkins Glen and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. So, while it’s a recognition of NASCAR’s deep ties with its Canadian fanbase and drivers, some have called out NASCAR for the last-minute changes.

It was a tribute to Canadian drivers and fans

For those who don’t know, Canada has more than just a flag at the track. Earl Ross, the only Canadian to win a Cup Series race, helped pave the way. While we haven’t seen many Canadians in the Cup Series spotlight recently, Ross’s historic win and his previous stints in the Truck and Xfinity Series still resonate with some NASCAR fans on both sides of the border. But this weekend, the anthem tradition meant to unite sparked unexpected division.

Lisa Boscom performed a heartfelt rendition of the Canadian national anthem. And, clearly, the billboard-stacked stands and veteran fans weren’t ready for “O Canada” to lead the show. Following Boscom, Staff Sergeant Melan Smartt of the US Air Force Band of Mid-America took the mic for a powerful version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

To cap it off, the Hooligans Flight Team, a formation flight group based in Michigan, delivered a breathtaking flyover. But some were stuck on Lisa’s performance. And what’s usually a heartfelt moment turned into a flashpoint for debate, with fans questioning everything from the timing to the inclusion itself. But NASCAR didn’t just do it out of the blue. There are historical precedents behind it.

Michigan has been including “O Canada” in its pre-race ceremony since the track opened in 1968. It is a respectful nod to the many Canadian fans who make the short trip across the border. After all, Michigan International Speedway sits just 70 miles from the Canadian border and about 90 miles from Windsor, Ontario. And, nearly 20% of its race-day crowd hails from Canada.

Additionally, with NASCAR gradually embracing its international audience, this gesture feels like a small but meaningful step in that direction. And who knows, next up could be Mexico City. Given the recent sponsorship shake-ups, don’t be surprised if you hear the Mexican national anthem echoing through the track next season.

But the Canadian anthem is about mutual respect and years of tradition. We saw it during the Truck race. Stewart Friesen, a Canadian driver who won the Truck Series race the day before, had a message that perfectly captured the spirit of the weekend in his Victory Lane celebration.

“ All these bad—- fans—I know there’s a lot of Canadians, there’s a lot of Americans—everybody’s having a good time together and that’s what it’s all about, baby, yeah!,” Stewart shouted out to all the fans.

Now, while that was a Canadian driver winning in the American series and respecting the sport, the same energy did not translate among the fans on Sunday.

There was shock, surprise, and disappointment!

As the Canadian national anthem was being performed, some longtime NASCAR fans took to social media, not in outrage, but in mild confusion over the change in order.

Many weren’t against honoring Canada. Rather, they just weren’t expecting the red and white to take the lead on American soil. “I still don’t understand why they sing the Canadian National Anthem when NASCAR races at Michigan,” one puzzled fan tweeted.

But what most don’t realize is that this isn’t something new.

And it’s not just a fan thing, teams embrace it, too. Take Mike McCarville, for example. A proud Canadian and longtime crew member for the No. 55 at Michael Waltrip Racing. Working with Mark Martin, McCarville in 2012 recalled the lighthearted moments with the team during race weekends at Michigan.

“I’ll have guys on my team look at me and tell me to make sure to stand at attention,” McCarville said (as he laughed). “Everyone looks to me. It’s kind of like a hockey game with both anthems. It’s all in good fun, but they know it means something to me.” That’s the kind of quiet respect that once lived, and continues to live, deep in the sport, between teams, across borders, and beyond the track.

But some fans are just confused. Another chimed in, saying, “ Well, I mean, last time I checked, they weren’t in Canada, so don’t even know why they bothered,” capturing the sense of confusion more than outrage.

One fan went furious and wrote, “Are you kidding me? My favorite part of NASCAR is the prayer and the anthem. And she opened with O Canada? I will not watch.” It might sound dramatic, or an overreaction, but also a reminder of how deeply NASCAR fans connect with the weekend traditions.

Still, it wasn’t all frustration. A few fans acknowledged the large Canadian turnout and speculated the change might have been a friendly nod.