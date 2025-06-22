‘R.I.P’- Joe Gibbs & Co. Left in Mourning as JGR Loses a Gem Ahead of Pocono

In 2005, Denny Hamlin was a young driver with talent but little spotlight. Joe Gibbs had a seat open in the No. 11 car after parting ways with Jason Leffler. That’s when a unique friendship came into play, one that would define Hamlin’s NASCAR career. Joe Gibbs and Fredrick Smith, the founder of FedEx, had a connection rooted in mutual respect. Their bond became a gateway for Hamlin. Smith, then the chief executive at FedEx, saw the potential in NASCAR and in Gibbs’ judgment.

Together, they launched a sponsorship that would last two decades and generate over a billion dollars in brand exposure. Hamlin stepped into the No. 11 car with FedEx riding shotgun, not just as a sponsor, but as a full-time backer that shaped his identity in the sport. The FedEx colors became as much a part of Hamlin as his helmet. He called it a blessing. “They’ve been with me my entire career, which is so rare… I bleed purple,” Hamlin once said. The consistency gave him stability. It also gave Joe Gibbs Racing a dependable business partner.

Now, as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono, a track where Hamlin has won a record seven times, there is a heavy cloud hanging over Joe Gibbs Racing. Fred Smith, the visionary behind FedEx and the longtime friend and supporter of both Hamlin and Gibbs, has passed away. He was a friend, a believer, a guiding force. Ahead of this weekend’s race, JGR has lost more than just a business partner.

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs lost a friend!

Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx and a towering figure in both business and racing circles, passed away at the age of 80. The announcement came hours before the Pocono Cup race. Smith, who served two tours in Vietnam before launching what would become a global shipping empire, died quietly, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped how the world does business and how NASCAR teams find their champions. Although he had stepped down as CEO in 2022, he continued to be a respected presence and mentor within the FedEx family and beyond.

In a heartfelt statement, Joe Gibbs Racing shared its sorrow. “The Gibbs family and everyone at JGR want to express condolences to the Smith family on the loss of Fred Smith. Mr. Smith played an integral part in building the No. 11 team. His friendship and impact on JGR are something our team will forever be grateful for,” they posted on social media. The post wasn’t just corporate grief; it came from a place of genuine respect and gratitude.

Smith, a former Marine and Vietnam veteran, had a relationship with Joe Gibbs that went far beyond boardroom meetings and sponsorship deals. It dates back to Gibbs’ days with the Washington Commanders. When Gibbs needed a cornerstone sponsor for his rising star, he turned to Smith. And Smith, always one to spot potential, said yes. That trust built the No. 11 team into a staple in NASCAR. Smith didn’t just fund the car; he supported the driver, visited the tracks, and made sure FedEx was involved beyond decals.

In 2024, when FedEx decided to part ways with JGR, Denny Hamlin recognized that kind of loyalty. “I got to know so many of the employees, so many of the executives over 20 years. Whether they are going to be on my racecar in the future or not, doesn’t matter, I’m still going to be a part of the purple family,” he had said. Notably, Hamlin won 47 of his 57 Cup races under the FedEx banner. Together, he and Gibbs came close to winning it all multiple times, including the heartbreak of 2010. But through every setback, Smith and FedEx stayed. But who was Fred Smith outside the NASCAR world?

Celebrating war veteran turned entrepreneur: Fredrick Smith!

Fred Smith’s story was one of perseverance, vision, and grit. Born in 1944 with a hip defect that required him to walk with crutches as a child, he overcame it all. He became a star athlete in prep school and later, a Marine in Vietnam. The war gave him life lessons he never forgot. “I was in charge of youngsters from different walks of life. That experience taught me what fairness really looks like,” he once shared. Those values shaped not just FedEx but his partnerships in NASCAR.

He founded Federal Express in 1973 with just 14 planes and a dream, a central hub system that many doubted. Even his Yale professor dismissed the idea. But Smith believed. He took his inheritance and raised $80 million to make it happen. At one point, he saved the company from bankruptcy with a lucky run at a Vegas blackjack table. That $27,000 win didn’t solve all the problems, but it gave him hope. His never-give-up spirit became the backbone of FedEx’s success.

Under Smith’s leadership, FedEx grew into a global giant. By the late ’90s, it delivered over 3 million packages daily across 210 countries. He ran the company with a simple philosophy: People + Service = Profit. Managers were trained to respect every employee. Smith believed loyalty came from fairness. His charisma, sharp mind, and commitment to people turned a shaky start-up into a global empire. He even made a cameo in Castaway, a fitting tribute for the man who redefined overnight delivery.

Now, as Denny Hamlin takes the pole at Pocono, the track where his FedEx car first made history, the absence of Fred Smith will be deeply felt. There won’t be a call from Fred this time. No celebratory message or quiet nod of approval. But his presence remains, stitched into every corner of that No. 11 Toyota. As the green flag drops, Joe Gibbs Racing won’t just be racing for points. They’ll be racing in memory of a friend, a visionary, and a man who believed in their greatness.