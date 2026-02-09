Racing Community Changes Tune on NASCAR as Viral ‘Bootleggers’ Commercial Wins Back Old Fans

About a month ago, when FOX Sports rolled out its first promo for the 2026 running of the Great American Race, fans expected a goosebumps-inducing tribute to Daytona’s legacy. Speed, glory, and everything in between. Instead, what they got was a bizarre, tone-deaf ad that sparked a wave of backlash across social media. But now, with just one week left until the Daytona 500, the script has completely flipped. NASCAR has dropped a full two-minute “Bootleggers” commercial. It’s loud, gritty, and unapologetically old-school. And surprisingly, the racing community is rallying behind it. The vibe has changed, and fans are loving it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

New NASCAR commercial energy hits different

The 2026 Daytona 500 promo campaign kicked off with a bold “Hell Yeah!” theme. It was a gritty, high-adrenaline message meant to capture the raw, loud, all-welcome atmosphere of The Great American Race. It was supposed to set the tone for February 15, inviting fans into NASCAR’s world with no dress codes, no velvet ropes, and no pretentiousness.

Just pure racing energy. But instead of firing people up, the first promo fired up criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Feels like borderline AI slop. A lot of jarring transitions and using a clip from Phoenix…to promote the Daytona 500??? Mkay.” one fan complained, echoing the sentiment of thousands disappointed by what felt like a mismatched, over-processed attempt at hype.

Then NASCAR did something unexpected: it pivoted. And, importantly, fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Coke Zero Sugar 400 Aug 23, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA Drivers get the green flag to start the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexWattersx 20250823_tbs_sk4_324

Just days before Speedweeks, NASCAR dropped its official season trailer, “America, Start Your Engines,” and everything changed. This time, the sport leaned hard into its roots and attitude. Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch anchors the spot with his trademark swagger, joining Cup drivers Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Carson Hocevar, and even creator Cleetus McFarland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer is pure controlled chaos. It has cars sliding through smoke, flamethrowers lighting up the background, tight pack racing at Daytona, and a gravelly voiceover that feels ripped straight from NASCAR’s bootlegger DNA. It’s loud, gritty, and unmistakably American.

NASCAR blasted the promo across all digital channels, and almost immediately, it became the sport’s boldest conversation starter of the week. Drivers shared it, analysts praised it, and fans (many of whom had trashed the earlier promo) suddenly changed their tune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans do a complete 180

Once NASCAR dropped its gritty, bootlegger-themed “America, Start Your Engines” trailer, the mood flipped instantly. What followed was a flood of reactions. They were loud, emotional, and overwhelmingly positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan summed up the collective shock perfectly: “God damn when did NASCAR remember how to market themselves?”

After several hit-or-miss promos, many felt this was the sport finally breathing again, reclaiming the high-octane identity people had been begging for. Thankfully!

Another reply captured the renewed hype as Speedweeks approaches: “Welcome back NASCAR, let’s wave that green flag Next Sunday.” With the Daytona 500 set for a 14:30 EST start on February 15, fans are officially counting down the days. As long-time dedicated fans will tell you, it is mainly out of habit, but also of genuine excitement, given the quality of the promo.

The trailer’s casting choices also drew big praise, especially the unexpected mix of stars. “Side note, Cleetus, Carson, Larson, and his wife were 🤌 Perfect.” It’s no coincidence that 2026 is a milestone year for Garrett “Cleetus” McFarland, who’s making a part-time Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports at Daytona. His presence, alongside young talents like Carson Hocevar and multi-time champ Kyle Larson, gave the promo a fresh, modern energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others simply celebrated NASCAR tapping into what already makes the sport special: “This was phenomenal—way to bring in the sport’s natural excitement and the drivers’ personalities!” And 2026 is a big year to showcase those personalities, marking the 78th season of NASCAR racing and the 55th modern-era Cup Series campaign. Wohoo!

But perhaps the most heartfelt reaction came from a longtime fan who dropped this line: “I have missed you. Looking forward to welcoming you back into my weekly routine!” And with 36 races from Feb. 15 to Nov. 8, NASCAR will indeed become a weekly ritual once again. For the first time in years, fans (including us at EssentiallySports) aren’t just watching. They’re feeling NASCAR again.

Now, we just wait for the Daytona week to start.