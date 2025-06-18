Racing Community Reacts as NASCAR Driver Delivers Personal Family Announcement

In 2025, NASCAR’s pit roads and garages have seen more than just fresh rubber and engine rebuilds, as there has been a noticeable baby boom in the sport. The season has seen a wave of Cup drivers entering fatherhood, marking a new chapter both on and off track. Denny Hamlin recently welcomed a son and even skipped the Mexico City race to be by his fiancée’s side. Tyler Reddick and wife Alexa welcomed their 2nd child in June 2025, sharing the surprise with fans through social media on New Year’s Day. But with one more child on the way, Anthony Alfredo is ready to embrace the same duty as the others, alongside his booming on-track record.

At 26, affectionately known to fans as “Fast Pasta,” Alfredo has shown consistent growth in the Xfinity Series. Driving the #42 Chevy for Young’s Motorsports, he recently brought in a new sponsor: Cornerstone Building Brands, for Charlotte, underscoring a season of both performance and commercial traction. Alfredo recorded his season-best 6th finish at Talladega during the BetMGM 300 race, while also earning a highlight win in the Saturday Night Thunder event at Dover, proving his competitiveness and resilience behind the wheel. But off the track, Alfredo’s personal life has taken a memorable turn.

In a recent post on X, Alfredo and his wife Emily Brooks posted a few snippets from their endearing photoshoot. They revealed the arrival month of their baby during Christmas, writing, “Baby Alfredo coming this December.” The couple who appeared relaxed in soft-color fabrics posed with a sweet smile in front of the lens. While this is the happiest news for the soon-to-be parents, the couple has had a long history of heartwarming moments. The couple began dating in 2018, got engaged at the end of 2022, and married in January 2024. Alfredo also posted pictures of the marriage ceremony on his Instagram account, writing, “The greatest day of my life. I love you Emily Alfredo.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Brooks, who battled Type 1 diabetes, became both a personal supporter and a voice for a public cause as Alfredo frequently highlighted her advocacy world, including collaboration with organizations like Beyond Type 1, co-founded by Nick Jonas, hosting various programs like the “Pit Stop for Health” at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September 2024, offering free diabetes screenings, educational panels, and meet-and-greets to promote early detection and support for the people living with T1D. In earlier years, Alfredo also teamed with JRDF to drive T1D research advocacy and had engaged with Friends of Jaclyn Foundation in 2019 to support children battling pediatric brain tumors and cancer.

And now, beginning a new chapter with his wife, Alfredo shared the joy with his fans who have been actively supportive in his endeavors, both on and off the track. Juggling the rigors of the racing calendar with preparations for parenthood has been tough, but Alfredo is ready to take up the challenge. Fans on X have begun celebrating online, commenting, “Congrats and best wishes on a safe, smooth pregnancy!” even offering baby name suggestions and congratulatory banter. It is a reminder that behind the competition and rivalries, NASCAR is also a family, where life’s biggest milestones are shared, praised, and supported.

Fans named the new Alfredo ‘pasta’ menu in the family!

“Congrats, Anthony! Looks like Christmas is gonna be wonderful for both of you this year!” one fan commented under Alfredo’s post. With the couple expecting their first child in December, the 2025 holiday season might be extra special this time around, adding to a double celebration during the festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some other fans used this opportunity to playfully joke about the name of the baby, as one fan commented, “Looks like the Pasta family now has a bun in the oven! Congrats to both of you. May a suggest name name Penne?” With the veteran’s unusual surname, fans have been having an exceptional time guessing and suggesting names that would best fit the family name, and with all the hilarious interactions between the driver and his fans, Alfredo might just agree to use one of the suggestions.

Another fan joked by hilariously mimicking a news broadcast, announcing the arrival of the baby, writing, “Breaking news: Fast Pasta adds a new item to the menu, Baby Bolognese expected to arrive at full speed this December! But seriously, congrats!” Anthony Alfredo’s fun-loving nickname has taken a new twist as the culinary-themed jokes have already started to pour in. The lighthearted remark captures the joy and humor that the NASCAR community shares as they celebrate the couple’s big news, all the more reason to share the couple’s excitement with their fanbase, who knows how to blend racing passion with pun-filled affection.

But along with the announcement, there might also be a hint at promoting sponsors, as fans commented that his baby’s upcoming delivery might be the first in the circle to feature baby product sponsorships. “First delivery to include use of @DUDEwipes- nice,” the fan wrote sarcastically. Known for his playful fandom partnership with the brand, which sponsors him and even wraps his car, Alfredo might just stock up on the wipes ahead of time. Back in 2022, DUDE Wipes reaffirmed their support by re-signing as his sponsor in the Xfinity Series, citing their close relationship, and this might just be the best opportunity to use the sponsorship deal to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans also emphasized that just as NASCAR is known for its high speed, even time doesn’t stop for anyone; it passes as quickly as it comes, and that is exactly what many feel while embracing parenthood. One fan commented, “You think NASCAR is fast.?, Life’s about to hit warp speed, capture. every. possible. moment! Seriously, from our family to yours: Congrats Pastas!! Really happy for you!!!!” and for someone used to 200 mph speeds on track, fatherhood may just be the ultimate adrenaline rush.

From heartfelt congratulations to pasta puns, the NASCAR community has rallied around the couple, sharing in their joy and offering support as they prepare for life’s greatest race and wait patiently for a new journey to begin with a tiny family member on the way.