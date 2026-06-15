Racing Community World Mourns Heartbreaking Loss as Legendary IndyCar Team Owner Passes Away at 65

Dennis Reinbold looked for a win at Indianapolis for more than 25 years. Unfortunately, it always eluded him. He made a team named after his grandfather, qualified every car he ever entered at the Speedway, and was standing at the track less than three weeks before he died.

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He passed away on June 13, 2026. He was 65 and had been fighting cancer quietly for a while. His team put out a statement, and the sport stopped to mourn.

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“We are heartbroken to share the news that our owner, leader, and friend, Dennis Reinbold, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. We can think of no better way to honor Dennis than to chase a victory in the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announced via X

The team name tells you the whole backstory. Floyd “Pop” Dreyer was Dennis’s grandfather, a motorcycle racer who broke his back, retired from bikes, and was passing through Indianapolis on his way to Oklahoma in the 1920s when he completely ran out of money. He stayed back and got work with the Duesenberg company using his welding skills.

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By 1927, he was on the Indy pit lane as a crew mechanic. A few years later, he was building cars good enough that his custom bodywork and headers went on the entire front row of the 1931 Indianapolis 500. Dennis carried that name back to the same track in 1999 and never left. In 26 years, all 53 cars he entered qualified. Every single one.

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His last race was the 110th Indy 500 on May 24, 2026. Conor Daly started eighth, the best qualifying spot of his career, and was inside the top 10 for 144 of the first 147 laps before finishing 12th.

Jack Harvey had a harder weekend, dealing with an engine issue and a qualifying penalty, but still finished 22nd. Reinbold was there.

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He watched both cars qualify. He watched both cars finish. The streak stayed at 53 for 53. Three weeks later, he was gone.

The year before was the cruelest one. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2012 Indy 500 winner, was leading late in 2025 with a real shot at finally giving Reinbold that win. He ran out of fuel with 31 laps to go. That was as close as it got.

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A Racing Community Putting Words to What Dennis Reinbold Meant

The responses that came through said a lot about how people actually felt.

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“RIP Mr. Reinbold. Prayers to your family, friends, race team and drivers. Unfortunately, bench racing in Heaven just got a new team member,” a fan mourned.

That one hits differently when you think about who is already up there. Justin Wilson drove for DRR in 2010 and 2011 before he was killed in an IndyCar crash in 2015. John Andretti had been a close personal friend of Dennis’s since 1984 and drove for the team at the 2009 Indy 500 before losing his own battle with cancer in 2020. Pop Dreyer himself. Dan Wheldon, Al Unser Sr., Bobby Unser, all part of the Indianapolis world Reinbold grew up inside. The bench racing group in Heaven just got a lot more interesting.

“You carried on a legacy of 100 years at IMS. RIP,” another fan wrote

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Not an exaggeration. The family’s connection to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ran from the 1920s straight through to 2026. A hundred years across two men and two completely different eras of the sport. Nobody else in the race’s history has kept that kind of unbroken presence at the Speedway.

“Was so proud of the local team. RIP Dennis.” said another one.

That pride is real and specific. DRR was Indianapolis in a way the big operations from North Carolina simply are not. Reinbold was born there, went to school there, built his car dealership group there, BMW, Infiniti, Mini, Subaru, Volkswagen locations across Indianapolis and Greenwood. The race shop was in Carmel, a short drive north of the Speedway.

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He kept a year-round crew of local Indiana mechanics rather than assembling a temporary team every May. He ran local drivers, partnered with local businesses, AES Indiana, the 500 Festival, Sun King Brewery. When DRR was on the pit lane, it genuinely was the city of Indianapolis out there racing.

“I met him at a race one time and he was nothing but kind to me.” someone recalled.

And another fan pointed out an obvious fact, “So sad, so young.”

Sixty-five years old. A hundred-year family legacy. Fifty-three for fifty-three at Indianapolis, Dennis Reinbold, forever remembered.