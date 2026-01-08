Racing Prodigy Eyeing Tony Stewart’s Legacy as He Sets Sights on Pulling Off the Unthinkable in 2026

Tony Stewart is widely recognized as one of the most enduring and complete drivers in motorsports history. His participation in all the different forms of motorsports, like open-wheel racing, stock car racing, and dirt tracks, proves to be a testament to his versatility in racing. He has not just participated in all these forms of motorsports, but also managed to dominate and win. In fact, there are quite a few records to his name across many racing series.

Although he is most popularly known for winning the Cup Series championship multiple times, Stewart also proved himself in the dirt, accomplishing some achievements that seem impossible for others to even come close to. However, there is a young driver eyeing something similar and attempting the unthinkable in 2026.

Young truck series driver aims to clinch multiple titles in 2026

“Yeah, 46 races,” Kaden Honeycutt calmly told Matt Weaver, discussing the number of races he will be running throughout 2026. This seems to be an extreme challenge. Not only will he be running the full-time NASCAR Truck Series season with Tricon Garage, but he will also chase the title in the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour, running the #21 Super Late Model for Jett Motorsports.

Along with this, Honeycutt will also balance running the Late Model Stock, Pro Late Model, and tour events across various teams.

This will require extreme endurance and practice all across the races, especially considering that his main challenge in NASCAR will be quite different from these other races. He will be chasing two separate championships, including the Truck Series title. However, the 2024 Snowball Derby winner seems rather relaxed about this.

“Somehow, between the Truck Series and all the Late Model stuff, I have seven open days to chase the championship in the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour,” he added.

It was only Tony Stewart who had showcased similar dedication in a single season, when he won the USAC Triple Crown in 1995. This included winning the titles in three different series: USAC Silver Crown Championship, USAC Sprint Car Championship, and the USAC Midget Championship. Stewart, without breaking a sweat, won all the titles in a single season.

Kaden Honeycutt aims to come close to this by running 46 races in a single season. Yet, the passion that Stewart showed in his prime years cannot be replicated by many.

How Tony Stewart left a permanent mark on NASCAR

Tony Stewart was more than just a racing driver. He always proved himself in stock racing, but even before making his Cup Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1999, Stewart had run the Indianapolis 500 multiple times, leading the pack on his first attempt in 1996. He also managed to win the 1996–97 Indy Racing League championship, proving himself on the track.

But his NASCAR career was rather illustrious. In his debut season with JGR, Tony Stewart won three races, finishing fourth in the championship. He continued to stay within the top and won his first Cup Series title in 2002. This success with the team was repeated in 2005. However, it wasn’t until he joined hands with Gene Haas to lay the foundation for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Stewart was in a driver-owner position with the team. Although he had way more responsibility now, he still managed to deliver strong performances on the track and won his third and final title as a driver in 2011. But SHR was not limited to him.

The team fielded multiple cars in the series. Firstly, in 2014, they helped Kevin Harvick win his one and only Cup Series championship. The team also focused on the O’Reilly Auto Parts (then called the Xfinity) Series, as they regularly picked young and emerging drivers from there. Drivers like Cole Custer found themselves in competitive spots through the team.

Tony Stewart’s contribution and performance in NASCAR, and his triple crown in 1995, left a permanent mark on motorsports as a whole. Even now, when a 22-year-old Kaden Honeycutt is attempting an unthinkable challenge this year, he is compared to the 54-year-old through a benchmark he set 30 years ago.