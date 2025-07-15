Racing Star Physically Assaulted in California as Ableist Incident Puts NASCAR Sonoma on Radar

On July 13th at the Sonoma Raceway was lit up with intense mid-summer action, punctuated by repeated late-race actions and record-breaking dominance from Shane van Gisbergen. However, earlier in the day, a sprint car support driver, Chase Johnson, was among the notable figures in attendance. It was an encouraging presence, given the harsh crash he endured the previous August at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Johnson’s racing life changed dramatically in 2024, at Chico, California’s Silver Dollar Speedway during the Gold Cup Race of Champions. He suffered multiple vertebral fractures, and the severity of his injuries left him wheelchair-bound. Johnson had himself called the injury “the most pain I’ve ever experienced,” and detailed a complex emotional journey that led him to return to public life and racing venues. But what should have been a celebratory race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Johnson had to endure a deeply troubling incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Johnson’s return ends in a disturbing pit lane encounter

According to an official statement released by Chase Johnson Racing, Johnson was involved in a violent altercation with a security guard on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma. As described by his team, “Sunday, July 13th at the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway, Chase was physically assaulted and hurt by this security guard on pit row.” The incident left Chase unconscious, injured, and hospitalized, with his family now demanding accountability.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The post on X went on to describe how the situation escalated. Johnson and his partner Hayley were directed by a pit road security to exit toward Turn 11, on their way to a truck parked in the handicap lot. When they reached the end of pit road, a guard refused them passage despite their valid credentials. They were told, “another ‘crippled’ that was worse than I was, had to turn around and go back the other way.” After repeated requests to call a supervisor were denied, the situation turned violent. According to the statement, “Immediately after those words he shoved Chase backwards with his hands on his chest.”

The consequences were immediate and severe. “He flew backwards with the chair. It was a hard enough push to completely flip the wheelchair over the wheelie bars/tip bars. He hit his head on the ground, along with his neck, back and shoulders,” the statement read. Johnson was rendered unconscious for 15 seconds, and his partner Hayley was panicking by his side. “Chase woke up on the ground with Hayley in a panic holding his head. The crowd of people and other witnesses around were shocked and in panic trying to get help and medical attention.” Onlookers rushed to find help while NASCAR’s medical team and other officials intervened to stabilize Johnson and escort him to the infield medical center.

The team revealed that the track medical staff recommended that Johnson be transported to a hospital for further evaluation. “We went to Kaiser in Santa Rosa, spent a little over eight hours there. Chase had CT scans on his head, neck and back. In the CT scan, they found a 5mm crack on C1.” The scan prompted an MRI that revealed spinal swelling to his C6 and T2 vertebrae. Doctors were reportedly unable to determine whether these injuries were new or aggravated from his previous crash. “He was released early Monday morning, and was recommended to wear a neck collar to the next couple weeks or until he feels better.”

However, the offender ultimately received an appropriate penalty. “The Sonoma County Sheriff was there at Sonoma Raceway and ended up taking him to the Sonoma County jail.” The backlash has been mounting as fans and fellow racers call for answers. Johnson’s wheelchair was also damaged, with “the back rest broken along with the back of the chair now scratched from the pavement.” The family’s public callout has ignited concerns across the motorsports community, questioning how a recovering disabled driver could be injured under the watch of a sport that has long claimed to prioritize safety and accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Johnson is leading a grassroots revolution in sprint racing

Dominion Raceway has redefined what it means to support grassroots racing in 2025, and at the center of its bold move to elevate America Racer Late Models to Division I status is 17-year-old Chase Johnson. The third-generation driver from Midlothian, Virginia, has dominated this season with eight wins, including five in a row, and currently leads both the national Division I standings and the Rookie of the Year race. “It is awesome to be in Division I this year,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to bring in more competition, which I am super excited for the challenge that will bring.”

Johnson’s path to the top began at 8 years old, winning his first go-kart race and never looking back. Driving the family’s #57 America Racer Late Model, nicknamed “Digger,” a 2001 Townsend chassis, Johnson is carrying a legacy built by his father, Eddie, and grandfather, Cal. “I grew up watching my dad race, and he’s always been my biggest hero,” Johnson reflected. This season, he balances work at Avis Electric Company with the adrenaline of short-track dominance, racing with precision and grit that has drawn both admiration and controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominion’s commitment to making short-track racing more accessible echoes past innovations like Dickie Gore’s 1978 rules that birthed Late Model Stock Cars. With affordable engines and tires, the America Racer division puts the focus on driver talent. As Johnson prepares for another weekend of twin 50-lap battles, fans know they are witnessing something bigger than one driver’s rise; they are watching a blueprint for sport’s sustainable future take shape.