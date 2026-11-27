Martin Truex Jr. was still winning races when his NASCAR future became a recurring question inside Joe Gibbs Racing. He had captured the 2023 regular-season championship and won three times, yet crew chief James Small says uncertainty over Truex’s commitment had become part of the team’s annual routine.

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Speaking on a recent episode of Dinner With Racers, Small described how his working relationship with Truex shifted after the COVID-19 pandemic. When Truex moved to JGR in 2019, he attended Monday meetings and came to the shop for simulator work when needed. But in 2020, Truex and longtime partner Sherry Pollex moved to Florida, and he rarely visited the shop.

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The pandemic also changed how Cup teams prepared for races. NASCAR removed practice and qualifying from most events in 2020, and the restrictions carried into 2021. Small said this was particularly difficult for Truex, who was not someone who immediately posted the fastest lap. He built speed methodically, working through qualifying trim and then race trim until he found his rhythm.

Small eventually put the change in priorities into blunt terms: “It’s like the racing would get in the way. The racing was in the way of the life that he kind of wanted.”

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He recalled Truex sometimes arriving at the track straight from hunting. Small felt the driver could still produce exceptional performances, but his personal investment in the demands of racing did not always appear the same. He was careful, however, not to label Truex lazy, stressing that they had never really discussed the issue and that he retained great respect for him.

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The uncertainty over Truex’s future added another layer for the No. 19 team. Small said that, year after year, the first half of the season could be spent wondering whether Truex would return. Even during 2023, when he won at Dover, Sonoma and New Hampshire and claimed the regular-season title, he was still weighing his future. Small recalled Truex calling to say he would come back for another year.

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The question resurfaced in 2024, when Truex pushed decisions beyond JGR’s deadlines before eventually telling Small he would not return.

There were reasons the organization kept accommodating the delays. Small pointed to Truex’s ability, his relationship with team owner Joe Gibbs, and the long-standing partnership with Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. Bass Pro had supported Truex since his early NASCAR career and followed him to JGR in 2019 as primary sponsor of the No. 19 Toyota.

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Morris and Truex also shared a friendship built around hunting and fishing. Small made clear that Truex was not a bad person; the difficulty was that the team needed a decision to plan its future.

Truex announced on June 14, 2024, that he would retire from full-time Cup competition after the season. He explained that after 21 years of never missing a race, practice or appearance, he wanted control of his own schedule. “I still love racing,” he said, making clear he was not walking away from motorsports altogether. He was stepping away from the demands of a full-time Cup calendar.

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Small’s recollections do not erase what Truex achieved. He was the 2017 Cup champion, won 34 times at NASCAR’s top level and became a two-time regular-season champion. His 2023 campaign showed he could still compete at the front.

The story Small tells is more complicated than a driver simply losing his competitive edge: the preparation routines that once suited him had changed, and the life he wanted increasingly sat outside NASCAR’s weekly grind.

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For JGR, that meant planning around a driver who remained capable of winning but was no longer certain he wanted the full-time commitment. For Truex, retirement was ultimately a decision to reclaim his time. Small’s account offers a glimpse of how that separation had been developing well before the announcement.