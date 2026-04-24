Racing World in Mourning as 3x Championship Winning Hall of Famer Passes Away at Age 83

Being a part of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame is only one of the greatest achievements that Larry Moore achieved in his stock car racing career. One of the best moments came when he became the first three-time winner of the World 100. And as a driver, Moore proved to be the winningest one for his car owner, Bobby Paul. His inspiring presence always lingered with everyone long after the checkered flags faded. And that now becomes his enduring legacy after Moore died Friday at 83 after a long illness.

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The Hall of Fame announced his passing, writing, “one of the greatest drivers to ever sit behind the wheel.”

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To understand the impact he had on people, one can read what DirtonDirt’s Sr. writer, Kevin Kovac, had to say about him. Expressing regret about not being able to interview him and not being able to watch Moore race in his prime in person, Kovac wrote:

“My lone interaction with him came some five years ago when I talked to him on the phone about some Eldora content. But I must say I feel like I know more about Moore than other Dirt Late Model drivers from his era thanks to his 2014 autobiography, “On Top Of The World”.

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Moore wrote a book that conveyed the entirety of his career and his experience as a driver, crew chief, and mentor to the masses. His book, On Top of the World—The Life and Times of a Racing Pioneer, with Dave Argabright, was endorsed by the likes of Kenny Wallace and is even considered a golden archive of the glory of dirt model racing.

Not only that, but Moore was also heavily involved in shaping the youth. One of the best examples of his mentorship is Justin Allgaier. The O’Reilly Series champion from JR Motorsports was coached by Moore during his ARCA career.

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Such was the fame of the former USAC driver as a legend of dirt late-model racing. He carried such raw pace that he could win in any car provided to him, and he drove everything from USAC stock cars to sprint cars to dirt late models. Moore also drove for the Pierce Brothers in the 1970s and held the track record at the historic Milwaukee Mile for several years, winning the most races in the dirt late model series during the 1970s and 1980s.

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While racing at the Eldora Speedway, he was able to bring forward his best. His dominance ended up affecting drivers to the point that after seven straight wins at the speedway, he had to drive with a handicap. To make the competition fair for the other drivers, promoter Earl Baltes made him run an extra lap during the feature race.

Eldora Speedway took to X, writing, “Eldora Speedway is saddened to learn of the passing of Ohio’s own, Larry Moore. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry’s family, friends and all those who admired him.”

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Some of his other notable achievements are:

Three victories in the World 100 race at the Eldora Speedway in 1979, 1981, and 1985, including six podiums in 12 races.

Winner of the 1987 Dirt Track World Championship at Pennsboro (W.Va.) Speedway. Participated in the event 15 times during his active career.

Most victories in the National Dirt Racing Association championship, with 18 victories and the 1980 title to his name.

Series high of seven wins in the Short Track Auto Racing Stars series in the 1992 season.

Two championships in 1985-86 en route to 34 victories in the STARS series.

10-time winner at Florida Speedweeks and 6 wins at the Volusia County Speedway.

Being one of the few drivers who crew-chiefed his own car while racing, Moore was also the most revered. With that, he was also a great teacher to others. Brennon Willard wrote on X: “Larry Moore taught my Dad to race pavement. He was a wheelman and a great teacher. I remember him being at the house and having a phone in his car, the first one I ever saw . He was one of the great ones. #RIP14.”

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There is no doubt that he will always be remembered as one of the greatest drivers in dirt late model racing history.