Racing World Mourns Former Singles Champion Dan Bromley After Devastating on Track Crash

Dan Bromley carried a racing legacy that spanned three generations. Inspired by his grandfather, father, and uncles, he lived the professional racing dream his family always chased, starting his career at just 16. In April, he took on a new role shaping the sport’s future as the American Motorcycle Association’s Assistant Track Racing Manager. But that journey ended tragically on Saturday, June 27.

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The 30-year-old champion died following a devastating crash during the Lima Half-Mile event at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Ohio. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

Flat-track community heartbroken after Dan Bromley’s passing

Although emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene right away, the victim’s injuries proved to be deadly. The official notice had no further information on the crash’s circumstances. In a statement, American Flat Track paid tribute to one of the sport’s most respected competitors.

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“AMA Pro Racing and the American Flat Track community extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family, friends, teammates, fellow competitors, and all who knew him.”

After turning pro in 2012, Bromley became one of the most respected riders in the sport. His big break came in 2018 when he won the AFT Singles championship, proving he was a top talent. Recently, he added to that success by winning the 2025 AFT AdventureTrackers title.

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Even while racing part-time this year, he wanted to give back. In his new job with the AMA, he helped manage different types of motorcycle racing, like flat track, road racing, and ice racing. Many people felt he connected the sport’s present to its future.

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His sudden death is a reminder of how dangerous dirt track racing really is. Riders race side-by-side at high speeds on dirt, leaving almost no room for mistakes. Sadly, the flat-track community has felt this way before.

In 2022, 24-year-old Ryan Varnes died in a similar crash at the New York Short Track.

As news of Bromley’s passing spread throughout the motorsports world, tributes quickly began pouring in from fans, fellow racers, and members of the broader motorcycle racing community.

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Tributes pour in from across the racing community

Among the most heartfelt messages came from former professional American motorcycle flat-track racer Payton Prewitt.

“Dan was a Champion in our sport but one the best men in our pits! He always had a smile on his face & this is a huge loss to our Flat Track community…I’m very grateful for our time together racing & will miss his big smile. RIP#62🪽🏁,” Prewitt wrote.

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Many people who knew Dan Bromley firsthand will agree with the assessment. While his championship-winning résumé earned widespread respect, it was his character and presence in the paddock that many competitors remembered most.

Others focused on the family he leaves behind. One fan wrote, “My thoughts and prayers go out to Dan, his family and his racing family 🙏. Rest In Peace 🕊️.”

Many casual fans of motorsports were also made aware of the reality of flat-track racing by the loss. A fan acknowledged, “First I’ve heard of it. I don’t see much flat track come across my feed. Maybe I will now. Rip Dan. That’s horrible.”

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American Flat Track has many of the same risks as NASCAR, Formula 1, or MotoGP, while not getting as much media attention. It’s one of the harshest and most demanding racing categories since riders battle wheel-to-wheel at high speeds on dirt ovals, frequently with little margin for error.

The tragedy resonated beyond flat-track circles as well.

“I don’t follow flat track two-wheel racing closely, but as part of the larger racing community, we mourn your passing together. Our thoughts are with your family, friends, and fellow riders tonight,” wrote another supporter.

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The crash shook the entire motorsports community, bringing fans from all kinds of racing together to mourn. Dan’s career and life were cut way too short, but his impact as a champion, mentor, husband, and father will stay with the racing world forever.