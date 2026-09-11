Racing World Plunged in Mourning After Tragic Loss of NASCAR Legend & Patriarch

From 1974 to 1978, Gary Myers was a constant presence in NASCAR’s Cup Series, building a racing legacy that would extend far beyond his own time behind the wheel. While he did not win any of his 46 Cup Series races, Myers became part of the sport’s fabric through his determination and passion for competition. He also raced in the NASCAR Grand National East Series and NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour. Now, NASCAR and the entire racing world are mourning the loss of the Myers family patriarch at 76, marking a heartbreaking moment for a storied racing family.

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“We lost one of our heroes – Gary Myers.” Smart Modified Tour posted on its X account.

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Gary Myers passed away Thursday after a period of declining health, bringing an end to a racing journey that stretched across more than six decades. A founding member of the SMART Modified Tour and its 1996 champion, Myers recorded 15 wins during his career. But his influence reached far beyond his own victories, as he became the patriarch of one of the most enduring racing families in the sport.

Myers was a fixture at Bowman Gray Stadium for more than 60 years. He watched his father, Billy Myers, and uncle, Bobby Myers, race there in the 1950s before eventually taking his own place behind the wheel. He went on to win 38 races at the historic venue, then remained closely involved as his sons, Burt and Jason, built their own racing careers.

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The legacy has continued into a fourth generation, with his grandson, Slate, also becoming a winning racecar driver. Gary was part of the second generation of the Myers racing family, carrying forward a name that had already become synonymous with Bowman Gray.

That role as a father and mentor became especially clear in Burt’s emotional tribute following his death. “Last night I lost my hero,” Burt Myers wrote. “He taught me everything I know.”

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Burt added that his father had fought hard but was tired. “My daddy is in Heaven,” he wrote. “Selfishly I want him here but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much. I love you Daddy!”

Gary’s racing roots also connected him to the wider NASCAR community. His cousin, Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers, became a longtime NASCAR staffer and personality, further extending a family story that has remained intertwined with the sport for generations.

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For the Myers family, Gary was much more than a racer. He was the link between generations, passing down the knowledge, passion and values that kept the family name alive at Bowman Gray and beyond. His death leaves behind a remarkable racing legacy, but also a family shaped by the man who helped build it.

The Myers name remains strong at Bowman Gray Stadium

Gary Myers’ legacy at Bowman Gray Stadium is already being carried forward by the generations he helped shape. His son Burt Myers has become one of the venue’s most decorated drivers, winning 11 championships and more than 100 races at the historic track. Alongside him throughout much of that journey has been his brother Jason Myers, who has collected more than 40 victories of his own.

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Now, the family’s fourth generation has begun writing its own chapter. This season, 17-year-old Slate Myers became the fourth generation of the family to win at Bowman Gray. And he secured his first checkered flag before even graduating from high school! The victory made him the youngest Modified Series driver to win a race at The Madhouse.

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For Slate, the significance of the moment extended well beyond his own achievement. His breakthrough immediately drew attention from some of NASCAR’s biggest names.

“Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, even Dale Jr., it literally got attention from everybody,” Slate Myers said.

That reaction underscored just how deeply the Myers name is connected to Bowman Gray. From Gary watching his father and uncle race there in the 1950s to Burt, Jason and now Slate taking their turns on the track, the family’s story has unfolded across generations.

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Gary may no longer be there to watch the next chapter. But the legacy he helped build continues every time a Myers climbs into a racecar at Bowman Gray.