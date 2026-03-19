Rajah Caruth Makes Bold Cultural Statement With Surprise $50M Partner at Darlington

“We’re still fighting to get the rest of the 10 races sold, like, I guess not now.” This was Rajah Caurth talking about his situation a week ago. The Hendrick-backed driver is driving 23 races with JRM in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the remaining races with Jordan Anderson Racing. But as far as funding goes, he needed to find backers for those remaining 10 races, and it looks like he’s finally found the right partners heading into the Darlington race weekend.

Rajah Caruth to race with a new sponsor at Darlington?

In the upcoming Darlington O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, Caruth will drive the #32 Black Effect Podcast Network Chevrolet Camaro SS for Jordan Anderson Racing. Although a full-time driver for Earnhardt, he will drive the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Camaro in this race under his split deal with the two Chevy teams.

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Speaking about the sponsor in the recent Rubbin is Racing podcast, Caruth said: “So, gonna be driving the 32 Black Effect Chevy. Supporting the brand with Charlamagne being there and a lot of cool shows they have on their podcast network. So, for me, looking at obviously Breakfast Club, but like the 85 South Show, meeting Chico Bean, who’s also a Winston-Salem State grad, it’s super cool.”

Following this, he commented on his sponsor, Charlamagne Tha God, worth at $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. With this, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver welcomed him at the race.

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“So, it was a great time going on the show. Charlamagne is actually from Charleston, not too far from Darlington, so South Carolina native, and I love that racetrack. Is he coming down? He should be coming down, so I’m excited,” Caruth further added.

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This sponsorship represents a significant move for the Black Effect Podcast Network by iHeartMedia, which specifically caters to Black voices across verticals, including Black athletes, creators, and cultures.

It covers over 60 shows on pop culture, social justice, mental health, and finance, and has over a whopping one billion downloads. Their latest sponsorship is Caruth, one of two renowned black drivers in NASCAR currently (the other is Bubba Wallace), whom the podcast founder believes to be the sport’s “future.”

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New sponsor hails Rajah Caruth

Charlamagne Tha God, the sponsor of Rajah Caruth, let his feelings be known on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver ahead of the race. Speaking about how the latter is the future of the sport, he said:

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“This is what Black Effect is all about, creating space for our stories, our voices, and our culture to show up everywhere. Partnering with Rajah and bringing that energy to NASCAR is powerful because it expands what representation looks like in the sport. Rajah is the future, and we’re proud to ride with him and introduce new audiences to both the culture and the track.”

Currently, Rajah Caruth is in eighth place in the drivers’ standings with 137 points. He has three Top 10s to his name in five races, as a double eighth-place finish at Atlanta and Phoenix were his best results so far this year. With an average start position of 13 and an average finish position of 15.2, Caruth needs to keep his consistency up to remain in the top 10.