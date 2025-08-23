RAM Announces Historic Partnership With Veteran NASCAR Team for 2026 Championship

A bold new chapter is about to reshape the NASCAR Truck Series, with one likely partnership set to make news. Ram is officially set to roar back into NASCAR, announcing that Kaulig Racing will serve as the anchor factory team for its highly anticipated return to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026. The Ohio-based team, founded by entrepreneur Matt Kaulig, will field up to five Ram 1500 trucks beginning at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2026. For Kaulig, the partnership marks a defining milestone in his organization’s growth. “This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values,” Kaulig told Fox News Digital. “Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity, and giving back to the community. To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility. Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.”

For Ram, the decision to align with Kaulig Racing was rooted in the team’s unconventional energy and willingness to take bold steps both on and off the track. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said the company needed a team that aligned with its brand identity and wasn’t afraid to break from the norm. Ty Norris, Kaulig Racing’s Chief Business Officer, echoed that sentiment, crediting Kaulig’s nontraditional approach and relentless drive as the key factors behind the partnership. “When we met with Tim and Nate [Buelow] in Auburn Hills, Michigan, they told us not everyone is gonna want to market like we are and take on this responsibility,” Norris explained. “As they were looking at multiple teams, Kaulig Racing became the team that fit all the pieces. It had a lot to do with Matt, who, in relevant terms, is young. He clearly has the means, and he has the passion for the sport. He’s nontraditional, so I think that really got Tim excited because they’re going to do some nontraditional things in their marketing approach.”

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass also noted, “Kaulig will do five trucks for Ram. I would expect them to obtain trucks from Spire (would just need to change nose and tail). Would expect Spire to still field couple trucks (Chevys).” While the announcement ends months of speculation about which team Ram would choose, it also ushers in a new level of responsibility for Kaulig Racing. Team president Chris Rice, who brings prior Truck Series experience, emphasized the organization’s collective mindset as it prepares for the challenge of running multiple trucks. “It boils down to people, and the way we do it at Kaulig Racing is we’re family,” Rice said. “Everybody works on everything. You’re not on a Cup team, you’re not on the Xfinity team. With this, you’re not just on the truck team, you’re on the Kaulig Racing team. The Kaulig way is tough because we are aggressive. You gotta believe it, you gotta eat it, you gotta breathe it, you gotta sleep it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For both Ram and Kaulig Racing, the partnership signals not just a return, but a bold attempt to redefine success in NASCAR’s Truck Series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.