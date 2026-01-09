RAM’s Driver Hunt Reality TV: Host, Contestants, Where to Watch, Show Timings & Everything Else to Know

After a 13-year absence, Ram isn’t just returning to NASCAR; it’s making sure everyone notices. The iconic American truck brand is officially back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2026, partnering with Kaulig Racing to field up to five Ram 1500 trucks. But instead of quietly filling every seat, Ram is leaving one open and turning the fight for it into must-watch television.

Race For The Seat is the new RAM TV show based on a reality competition series that blends high-stakes racing with raw personality, pressure, and opportunity. With three seats already spoken for, Ram’s bold approach puts one open spot up for grabs, setting the stage for a different kind of NASCAR debut – one driven by hunger, hustle, and prime-time drama.

Everything you need to know about the RAM TV show

Host:

At the center of Race For The Seat is host Jacob Lofland, an actor best known for his role as Cooper Norris on the series Landman, along with several film and television credits. Lofland brings a grounded, no-frills presence to the series, guiding viewers through the competition while keeping the spotlight firmly on the drivers fighting for their breakthrough moment. His role isn’t to manufacture drama, but to frame the stakes. And in this case, the stakes are unmistakably real.

Contestants:

There will be 15 contestants fighting for the spot, but as of January 9, Ram Trucks and Kaulig Racing have not publicly released the full list of the contestants. What is known is that the field represents a wide mix of young, up-and-coming drivers from across the motorsports spectrum.

The lineup includes talents shaped by grassroots racing, late model programs, short-track circuits, simulator-based development paths, and regional series. The idea, according to those involved, is not pedigree alone but adaptability. They are looking at drivers who can handle pressure, feedback, and rapid progression when the opportunity finally arrives.

Where to watch:

For fans wondering where and when to tune in, Race For The Seat premieres in the United States on FOX on Sunday, January 25, at 12 p.m. ET. Following the debut, new episodes will air for free worldwide on Ram’s official YouTube channel from January 26 through February 6. Episodes will also be available on FS1, with viewers advised to check local listings for airtimes.

About the show:

Across eight adrenaline-fueled episodes, contestants will battle on iconic tracks including Virginia International Raceway and South Boston (Va.) Speedway. Beyond lap times, the series promises an inside look at personal setbacks, emotional swings, and the mental grind of climbing the racing ladder. Unfiltered commentary from UFC CEO Dana White, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, and Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig adds a rare business-and-strategy layer to the on-track action.

“We promised Ram would approach NASCAR differently — and Race For The Seat is proof,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “Sometimes raw talent isn’t enough. Many successful careers start with an opportunity, a lucky break or in my case, a good old-fashioned kick in the a–.”

UFC CEO Dana White also shared his excitement, saying, “Ram is an iconic American brand, and I’m excited to partner up with them for their new reality series, Race for the Seat.”

Meet the drivers already locked in

While the show will decide the final name on Kaulig Racing’s five-truck roster, four seats are already spoken for, and each comes with a very different storyline. Together, they help explain why the reality series matters so much in the bigger picture of Ram’s NASCAR return.

Leading the group is Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, one of the most buzzed-about young drivers in the garage. Queen capped off 2025 as the ARCA Menards Series champion, turning consistency and race craft into a title run that put him firmly on NASCAR’s radar. His championship pedigree made him an obvious choice as Ram’s first confirmed truck driver for the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series season, and he now enters the year carrying both momentum and expectation.

Daniel Dye brings a different kind of résumé. The Florida native joined Kaulig Racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, where he quietly built a solid season around reliability and growth. Eight top-10 finishes may not have generated weekly headlines, but they reinforced Dye’s reputation as a driver who learns quickly and capitalizes when opportunities appear. Now, this is a skill set that translates well to the Truck Series grind.

Justin Haley adds top-level experience to the mix. Haley competed full-time with Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, logging one top-5 and two top-10 finishes against the sport’s deepest field. His Cup background brings a veteran edge to Kaulig’s truck program, especially when it comes to feedback, race management, and adapting to changing track conditions.

The most intriguing seat, however, belongs to the “Free Agent.” In November 2025, Ram unveiled its Free Agent Driver Program, partnering with Kaulig Racing to make the No. 25 truck a rotating entry throughout the season. Rather than naming one driver, Ram plans to reveal the Free Agent just before each race.

Together, this mix of champions, rising prospects, proven Cup experience, and an unpredictable free-agent entry sets the stage for one of the most talked-about Truck Series lineups in years. But, most importantly, it makes the final Race For The Seat outcome feel even more consequential.