RAM’s Truck Star Connects New NASCAR Path to Meaningful Cause With Heartfelt Reveal

RAM’s Race for the Seat show is over, and we have our winner. Timothy ‘Mini’ Tyrrell will occupy the fifth seat in Kaulig Racing’s five-truck campaign in the Truck Series this year, driving the No. 14 RAM 1500. Born to a family with deep roots in racing, he will now get a chance to create that legacy for them. And he had an important yet heartfelt note to share about that.

Timothy Tyrrell reveals his racing pedigree

During his introduction video with Kaulig Racing, Timothy ‘Mini’ Tyrrell announced himself to the world as the latest contender in the Truck Series. Tyrrell revealed that while he may not be as popular as some other drivers in the Tier-3 NASCAR series, he also upholds a legacy of racers. In fact, Tyrrell got behind the wheel at the age of four.

“My name is Mini Tyrrell. I live in Mineral, Virginia, and I am 21 years old. Coming up on my old house – I grew up here. This is where I live 20 years of my life. I grew up in the city of Manassas, Virginia. My grandfather was a racer, and my father was a racer, so from 4 to 8 years old, I was in and out go karts every weekend.

“From go karts, I did arena racing cars, which were like half-scale stock cars, and from there went on to Late Model stock cars. At nine and a half years old, I joined the CARS tour as soon as I could, and I’ve been there ever since I was 14.”

Tyrrell’s father was a self-employed auto repair entrepreneur for over three decades. In his teenage years, he was influenced by Mini’s grandfather, who was very enthusiastic about everything automotive and motorsports. Tyrrell’s father took part in racing at Summit Point, which is where young Tyrrell’s initial interests in the sport developed.

But there is a special aspect to his life that Mini Tyrrell has been following since the age of six. NASCAR drivers are known to give back to society when needed. Almost every NASCAR driver has set up a foundation to help those in need. But there’s a slight difference between them and Kaulig Racing’s latest driver.

Mini Tyrrell’s personal “mission” behind his career

NASCAR veterans are known to start a charity when they reach a certain peak.

Tyrrell, on the other hand, started his own charity organization before he had barely reached the dinner table. He faced a difficult situation when he started his racing career as a young child – and decided to make it his goal to remove that difficulty forever.

“I have a 5-in-1 non-profit organization. It’s called Mini’s Mission: Burn Rubber to Help Another. Mini’s Mission I started at the age of 6-years-old, when I had a friend who was diagnosed with brain tumor at 7-years-old. That’s when I decided to use the go-kart as a tool. As a fundraiser, to raise money for helping and benefiting pediatric cancer research.”

His noble mission is going to be his guiding light as he joins the NASCAR Truck Series on a sentimental note. “Never left home ever. Think I’m softy.”

On that emotional note, we wish him the best of luck for his upcoming NASCAR season.