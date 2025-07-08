Corey LaJoie & Co. Take a Page Out of Richard Petty’s Playbook as They Seek Racing Immortality

In the high-octane world of NASCAR, where speed and skill reign supreme. Few names carry the weight of legacy like the LaJoie family. For nearly a century, they’ve been synonymous with racing excellence and entrepreneurial spirit. From the dirt tracks of New England to the high-stakes battles of the NASCAR Cup Series. Corey LaJoie, born on September 25, 1991, is a third-generation racer who drives the No. 01 Ford on a part-time basis.

His grandfather, Don LaJoie, founded Don LaJoie Auto Wrecking in 1933. Initially recycling rags and paper before shifting to vehicles and metal products, serving local businesses and municipalities in Fairfield County. Corey’s father, Randy LaJoie, won two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships in 1996 and 1997, adding to the family’s storied racing pedigree. But the LaJoies aren’t just content with racing glory. They’re aiming for something bigger, something eternal.

With roots in Norwalk, Connecticut, where their auto wrecking business has stood for generations. The family is now on the cusp of a bold new venture that could secure their place in racing lore for years to come. Inspired by the giants of the sport, they’re crafting a plan that echoes the strategies of legends like Richard Petty. His name is etched in NASCAR history not just for his driving but for his vision beyond the track. What is this plan, and how does it promise to keep the LaJoie legacy roaring into the future?

A museum to remember

The LaJoie family’s quest for racing immortality takes shape in this proposed museum. A space that will feature artifacts from Randy LaJoie’s two Xfinity Series championships and Corey’s own milestones. Such as his best Cup Series finish of 6th place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023. This initiative mirrors Richard Petty’s approach, where his museum relocated to its original home, Level Cross, North Carolina.

By creating their own museum, the LaJoies are ensuring that their story is preserved. From Don LaJoie’s founding of the business nearly 100 years ago (91 years ago) to Corey’s current endeavors are going to be presented to the race fans. “It’s about telling our story,” Corey LaJoie has said, emphasizing the importance of inspiring future generations of racers and fans. This museum isn’t just nostalgia.

The report shared by The Hour states that the new building’s first floor will have a museum to house the LaJoie family racing collection and memorabilia. This floor would also share materials and product receiving, processing and shipping; business maintenance operations such as welding and garage. The second floor will feature additional administrative office space and conference rooms. As of now, the 3.58-acre property includes a 5,800 square-foot single-story building, which houses storage bays for recycled projects and an automobile crusher.

Richard Petty’s museum. For instance, the features exhibit associations with two Petty Hall of Famers and draw visitors with its authentic setting, where fans can walk on historic ground. Similarly, the LaJoie museum could become a destination for racing enthusiasts. Especially given Norwalk’s proximity to major East Coast markets. This approach, inspired by Petty, is a clear bid for immortality, ensuring the LaJoie name resonates long after the engines have cooled.

Beyond the track: building a brand

While the museum is a monumental step. Corey LaJoie’s pursuit of immortality extends far beyond the walls of a single building. In 2025, he joined Prime Video as a NASCAR analyst, bringing his insider knowledge and charismatic personality to a broader audience. He covered five Cup Series races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend. After losing his full-time ride at Spire Motorsports, this move into broadcasting with Amazon Prime was a success.

Sharing the analyst desk with Carl Edwards, LaJoie introduced the burnout rating system and also shared beers with the race winner, gathering insights and stories from the event. Additionally, LaJoie’s podcast, Stacking Pennies, launched in early 2021, has become a hit among racing fans. Offering unfiltered discussions on the sport, life lessons, and even interviews with legends like Richard Petty. With the conclusion of Prime Video’s broadcast, LaJoie might be getting active on his podcast soon.

On the racing side of things, LaJoie hasn’t found much joy. In his four Cup starts, he’s endured two DNFs. But with eight races still left with Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series, the driver is going to keep himself busy for the rest of the year. He has already registered a P5 finish in Michigan, and who knows, LaJoie might find himself in the victory lane.