Austin Dillon Confirms Stance on Retirement as Richard Childress Stepping Down Talks Start

Richard Childress entered NASCAR as a driver in 1969, never imagining he’d build a powerhouse team that would claim six Cup Series championships as an owner. Yet, his journey from independent racer to RCR founder created a lasting family legacy. Now, with Childress at 79, attention turns to his grandson Austin Dillon, who could steer the team forward. But is Austin ready to step into those big shoes?

Childress himself praised Dillon’s preparation, noting, “We bought a PBR franchise, so I put Austin running it to get used to what it was like dealing with drivers… I think this has given him a good education.” Just like the Petty family, where Lee Petty’s legacy passed to sons Richard and Maurice, then grandson Kyle, NASCAR families often hand down the reins. So now, with Childress closing his retirement days, is Dillon ready to take over his legacy?

Austin Dillon weighs racing and RCR leadership

In a candid chat on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Austin Dillon laid out his thoughts on retirement and possibly stepping into a bigger role at Richard Childress Racing amid whispers of his grandfather easing back. He stressed his current focus on driving, saying, “Yeah, I think. Right now, I can be- I have to brag lot of the team, but we’re the best team that I’ve been a part of. I feel that way. So if we can’t go out and compete, you know, the rest of the, the next year, we got to think about you; we have to think about that direction for me.”

This reflects Dillon‘s drive to stay competitive, drawing from his 2013 Xfinity Series title and 2018 Daytona 500 win, both under RCR’s banner, feats that echo the team’s glory days with Dale Earnhardt Sr., who notched six championships for Childress starting in 1986 in the same car. Dillon’s stance hinges on performance and timing, as he looks at peers for inspiration. If the team cannot perform consistently in the next year, he will have to start thinking seriously about his future direction.

He added, “I mean, I’ve looked at Denny’s career a couple weeks back when he had a win list in one or two, and then he comes out and wins. I don’t know how he’s reading; he looks captive to him. So it’s just where I can invest through the company and health well in RCR; that’s going to be the crossover. Because there’s going to be a time when we have to change it, and I’m a young town because there’s a lot of young towns right now.”

Here, Dillon nods to Denny Hamlin‘s resilience through winless streaks before rebounding, a story that mirrors Dillon’s own ups and downs, like his 2022 Daytona victory that clinched a playoff spot despite earlier struggles. With RCR grooming young talents like Jesse Love in the Xfinity Series, Dillon sees a pipeline that could ease his shift if racing results falter. Talks of Richard Childress stepping down add urgency, given his hands-on style since founding RCR in 1969.

Dillon values those family discussions, mentioning good talks with the “brain trust” at RCR, which includes his father, Mike, as general manager. This setup recalls how Mike transitioned from driving one Cup race in 1998 to management after a 2001 injury, paving a path Dillon might follow. At 35, Dillon balances this with off-track gigs, like managing the Carolina Cowboys bull riding team, building skills for broader leadership. Yet, Dillon’s views echo broader conversations, including one with a NASCAR icon who dug deeper.

Dale Jr. digs into Dillon’s RCR plans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hold back on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, pushing Austin Dillon for details on life after Richard Childress potentially retires from leading RCR. Dillon opened up about his deep ties, saying, “Definitely, I hope that, and it’s a dream of mine. I’ve come across the railroad tracks here in Welcome for my entire life. It’s really all I know.” This highlights Dillon’s lifelong bond to the Welcome, North Carolina headquarters, where he’s raced the No. 3 Chevrolet since 2014, an iconic number from Earnhardt Sr.’s era that Dillon revived with Childress’s blessing.

Dillon brought in his brother Ty‘s role too, noting, “I think what’s been cool this year is Ty has kind of stepped in, too. Him coming along , I think him and I both, because Ty’s aspect has come from a different side of things.” Ty, who drove for other teams before linking with RCR partner Kaulig Racing, offers fresh insights, much like how Dillon’s Xfinity wins in 2015 and 2016 showed his grasp of competition. Earnhardt Jr., whose own JR Motorsports thrives post-retirement, pressed on the sacrifices, and Dillon agreed, calling Childress “a rock and like an Elvis of the garage” for his weekend presence.

No set timeline exists, but Dillon shared, “RC is still fired up at 80. He sees the writing on the wall. I think he’s starting to stay home a couple more times a year.” This ties to Childress’s family focus, as he once said RCR is “for the family,” ensuring it continues beyond his daily involvement. With Dillon’s four Cup wins and consistent playoff runs, like in 2020 with a Texas victory, his readiness shines through these talks.