In 1986, Morgan Shepherd and a friend decided to help a man connected to the PARC Workshop in Stuart, Virginia. There was no major fundraising event or gathering of racing stars behind the effort. It was a small act of help that eventually grew into an annual tradition, bringing NASCAR personalities and supporters to Virginia’s mountain communities every Christmas. Forty years later, that tradition is getting a celebration of its own, with Richard Childress Racing preparing to host a star-studded gathering.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Forty years of helping others has only been possible because of the incredible support of race fans, sponsors, volunteers, and the motorsports community,” Shepherd said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the past, honor those who have supported our mission, and look forward to continuing that work for years to come.”

The Morgan Shepherd Charitable Fund will mark its 40th anniversary on December 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at RCR’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina. The event will bring together former drivers, crew chiefs, media personalities and fans. However, the reason behind the gathering goes beyond a reunion of familiar NASCAR faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fund was established to assist needy and disabled people in Virginia’s mountain communities. One of its central commitments has been supporting the PARC Workshop, a nonprofit that provides employment opportunities and daily-living skills training for adults with disabilities.

It does not receive government grants and depends on outside donations to improve its facilities and programs. Shepherd’s organization has also helped provide a modular home for independent-living training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual Christmas trips have become an important part of that work. In 2011, Shepherd presented PARC with a $13,000 donation. He also brought along his race car hauler, supporters and fellow motorsports personalities for a Christmas party with gifts, entertainment and autograph sessions. That combination of racing and community service is now returning in a much bigger celebration.

The December guest list reflects just how many corners of the sport the event reaches. NASCAR veterans Harry Gant and Dave Marcis are scheduled to attend, alongside championship crew chiefs Larry McReynolds and Danny Stockman. NASCAR and Performance Racing Network reporter Wendy Venturini will also be there. ARCA driver Bobby Dale Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and NASCAR driver Lavar Scott round out the announced names. More appearances are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Music will give the gathering another attraction. Christina Eagle, who reached the Top 8 on Season 26 of NBC’s The Voice, will perform with her brother Daniel Eagle. Christina earned recognition from coaches Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé during the competition. The siblings regularly perform together and have built a following across the Carolinas.

Fans will also get driver autograph sessions, online and live charity auctions, food trucks, face painting, a photo booth and giveaways. The Richard Childress Racing Museum will open its doors, giving visitors access to the team’s collection of race cars, trophies and memorabilia.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a wider NASCAR connection here, too. In September, The NASCAR Foundation marked its 20th anniversary with a gala attended by drivers, team owners and industry figures.

Its work includes supporting children and racing communities. Shepherd’s fund has followed a different, more locally focused path, but both reflect a tradition of using the sport’s reach to help people beyond the grandstands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherd’s own racing career began in 1967 and included four Cup Series victories. His 1993 Atlanta win made him the second-oldest driver to win a Cup race at the time, behind Gant. Now, the two veterans are expected to share the same gathering for a very different reason.

The December celebration will honor a racing career, but its real achievement is the charitable commitment Shepherd started in 1986 and has kept alive for four decades.