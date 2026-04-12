Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNASCAR

“Ready to Move On”: NASCAR Driver Avoids Taking Up Another Fight as Rival Star Gets Into Verbal Altercation

Rohan Singh

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 12, 2026 | 6:17 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

“Ready to Move On”: NASCAR Driver Avoids Taking Up Another Fight as Rival Star Gets Into Verbal Altercation

Rohan Singh

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 12, 2026 | 6:17 PM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The 2026 season has been rather happening for Sam Mayer. Only a few weeks ago, he was involved in a heated altercation with Ty Gibbs at Martinsville. The two came to blows on the pit road owing to an on-track scuffle during the race. This weekend, he was facing a similar situation with Jeb Burton. While Mayer has gone up against Burton in the past, he smartly avoided another fight with his rival at Bristol.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sam Mayer avoids another fight with Jeb Burton

When interviewers asked him about his meeting with Jeb Burton post-race, it seems like Mayer and Burton were able to manage their differences quite easily. “Just maybe frustrated, and he, of course, being the guy right there. We are good; everything’s fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was more of an explain-what-happened kind of conversation. Me listening, understanding, and me explaining my side of it, obviously frustrated, so yeah, we are good. We are just ready to move on to the next one for sure.”

Top Stories

Image for Calls Mount for FOX to Pay $50,000 to NASCAR Driver After Major Broadcast Blunder

1 day ago

Image for NASCAR Star Averts Scary Disaster as Flames Engulf His Car Bringing Race to a Halt

21 hrs ago

Image for NASCAR Champion Takes Himself Out of Championship Race as Sponsor Crisis Leaves Him Helpless

2 days ago

Image for ‘You Forget Who You Are’: Connor Zilisch Makes Emotional Admission About Battling Failures as He Holds Off Kyle Larson for First Victory of 2026

18 hrs ago

Image for Bubba Wallace Shown Mercy as NASCAR Star Lets Him Walk Free After Heated Spin-Out

22 hrs ago

It was wildly different from their meetup back in 2025 at Martinsville, which led to Mayer’s suspension. At the time, Mayer found himself on the receiving end, with NASCAR penalizing him heavily for spinning out Jeb Burton on purpose on the cooldown lap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burton was furious at Mayer due to on-track clashes. “Go ahead and tell the 41 that he’s done,” radioed Burton. He’s done when I get to him. F*** him and his championship.” As retaliation for Burton’s actions and constant contact, Mayer wrecked his car post-race. Their relationship suffered badly for the rest of the season after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he was apologetic to Jordan Anderson, he did not hold back in rallying against Burton. The suspension was a wake-up call for him to come back to his senses and actually measure his actions before he ruined things for himself and others. The consequences of 2025 helped him avoid a similar outcome on Saturday, and he did not have to find himself in another fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mayer is an aggressive driver on and off-track, he did have the speed to prove his mettle. While he was unable to perfect his race restart and claim the victory, he knew that his car was good enough for the race. In fact, in his eyes the car was performing right at the front even at its worst.

So how does he feel about his new team? In his second season with the Haas Factory Team, it seems like Mayer has already found his mojo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Mayer doesn’t find any difference after switching manufacturers

After driving three seasons for a championship-winning team, which gave him regular victories and good positions, it was obvious that Mayer would find it difficult to adjust to the Haas Factory Team and the Toyotas.

Although it took him slightly long to achieve his first victory with them last season, Mayer believes that the team is already at the point of setting good benchmarks for the rest of the field, and their pace is no slower than the JR Motorsports‘ Chevys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been fast everywhere, and the speed is usually the part of the growing pains. And we have lacked speed everywhere except for really one or two spots, so it’s just literally keeping all four tires in the same direction that you need to go, and half of the people just do not run into them at this point. So, one of these days we will turn it around.”

Mayer finished the last season 10th in the driver standings. It is not as bad compared to his results in the previous seasons. Even though he only won one, he was able to bring forth multiple top 5 finishes for the team. This shows that Mayer is nearly at the top of the NASCAR O’Reilly grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within a few race weekends, it is possible that he starts to look like a serious contender for the championship.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Rohan Singh

315 Articles

Rohan Singh is a NASCAR Writer at Essentially Sports who is accustomed to conveying his passion for motorsports to a large audience. He has previously created driver and event pages for NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and the Crown Jewel events of the sport like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. As a writer, Rohan uses his understanding of the technical concepts of engineering to deconstruct the complex and highly technological motorsports vertical for his audience. He fell in love with motorsports in 2013, watching Sebastian Vettel claim his crown in India, and since then, he has been pursuing motorsports as his lifelong goal. Armed with the technical know-how and engineering expertise of a Mechanical Engineering degree, and pairing it with his journalistic experience of more than 600 articles in motorsports, Rohan likes to reel in his audience by simplifying the technicalities of the sport and authoring content which appeals to them as a dedicated motorsports fan himself.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Suyashdeep Sason

ADVERTISEMENT